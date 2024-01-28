We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Suns-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Suns lost 133-131 to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Initially, they led 80-70 at halftime. But the Suns could not hold the lead as they allowed the Pacers to come back. Ultimately, they led 131-129 with 48 seconds left when they allowed a layup by Andrew Nembhard to tie the game up. Kevin Durant missed a three-pointer. Then, they allowed two offensive rebounds before Obi Toppin hit the game-winning layup with three seconds left.

The Suns lost despite 62 points from Devin Booker. Also, Durant had 20 points to help the effort. Bradley Beal finished with 12 points. Likewise, Grayson Allen had 11 points. Eric Gordon had 14 points off the bench. Significantly, the Suns shot 56.7 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Suns lost the board battle 49-38, including a staggering 21 offensive rebounds by the Pacers. Additionally, they also committed 19 turnovers.

The Magic lost 107-106 to the Memphis Grizzlies. At first, they trailed by nine points at halftime. They battled back and made it close but ran out of time. Significantly, Paolo Banchero led the way with 27 points while shooting 8 for 20. Wendell Carter added 20 points. Meanwhile, Franz Wagner added 18 points. The Magic shot 46.9 percent from the field, including an atrocious 26.5 percent from the triples. Also, the Magic lost the board battle 43-40 and only had four blocked shots.

The Suns lead the regular-season series 41-27. Recently, the Suns defeated the Magic 112-107 at the Footprint Center on December 31, 2023. The Suns lead the head-to-head series 7-3. Furthermore, the Magic are 3-2 over five games at Amway Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Magic Odds

Phoenix Suns: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Magic

Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Arizona Sports Family

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Suns are 16-27-2 against the spread as they come into this game. Likewise, they are 9-10-1 against the spread on the road. The Suns are just 8-16-1 against the spread when they have equal rest. Moreover, they are 3-9-2 against the spread against nonconference teams.

The Suns have three of the best players on the planet. Thus, they hope they can utilize those players to take down the Magic. Booker has been amazing. Currently, he is averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting 49.9 percent from the field. Durant has also been exceptional. At the moment, he is averaging 28.8 points per game. Durant is shooting 53 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Beal has been great for the Suns. He is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field, including 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Suns will cover the spread if their top three players can go off. Then, they need to box out and not let the Magic get second-chance opportunities. The Suns also must stop being so reckless with the ball.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic are 28-17 against the spread. Additionally, they are 13-7 against the spread at Amway Arena. The Magic are 17-4 against the spread when they have had equal rest. Also, they are 9-6 against the spread against nonconference teams.

The Magic are almost finally healthy again with Wagner back. Therefore, they can play to their full potential. Banchero is their best player. Currently, he is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field. Wagner is averaging 20.7 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Thus, he will be a focal part of the team.

Jalen Suggs suffered a bruised knee in the last game and would not return after leaving the game early. Ultimately, the Magic hope he can play, as he is averaging 12.9 points per game. But the Magic really need more from Cole Anthony. Unfortunately, he has struggled over the last five games, shooting 9 for 31 (29 percent). Anthony is their best player off the bench, and the Magic need him to go off. Currently, he is averaging 13 points per game.

The Magic will cover the spread if Banchero and Wagner can shoot efficiently. Then, they need Anthony to lead the bench.

Final Suns-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Suns are elite but somehow are terrible at covering the spread. Conversely, the Magic are great at covering the spread. Expect the Magic to respond here after a bad game against the Grizzlies and cover the odds against the Suns.

Final Suns-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-110)