We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we'll take our coverage to the Western Conference for this matchup between early season rivals. The Phoenix Suns (31-21) will take on the Golden State Warriors (24-25) as the two squads conclude their season series. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Phoenix Suns are currently second in the Pacific Division and they're the five-seed in the Western Conference standings. They're heating up at the right time and have won 12 of their last 15 games, including a current three-game winning streak. They most recently took down two hot teams in Milwaukee and Utah, looking to add the Warriors to that list.

The Golden State Warriors are last in the Pacific Division and sit 11th in the Western standings. They've gone 6-3 over their last 9 games and are currently ride a three-game winning streak that saw them take down the Nets, 76ers, and Pacers all on the road. Now, they're back at home looking for their sixth win in seven games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Suns-Warriors Odds

Phoenix Suns: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -105

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

TV: ABC, ESPN, NBA League Pass

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Phoenix Suns have been balling since the New Year and after hanging around the outskirts of playoff position for most of the season, they've cemented themselves in the fifth-seed overall. With the top 4 teams bunched at the top, the Suns could make some moves in the standings right before the All-Star break. While it took a significant amount of time, the “big 3” in Phoenix have been able to log meaningful games together and it's clear they're one of the West's most dangerous teams when healthy. Kevin Durant's 31 points and Bradley Beal's 30 was enough for them to cruise to a victory against the Jazz their last time out. With Devin Booker ‘day-to-day', they're hoping he can suit up and go shot-for-shot with Steph Curry.

Kevin Durant has been leading the way in scoring with 28.4 PPG and he's also the Suns' leader in shot blocking. His length on both ends of the floor is a mismatch for any team and he's got both Booker and Beal to find with offense of their own. His efficient scoring this year has made Phoenix one of the better shooting teams in the league. Once they start running out in transition, they'll be very hard to stop and the Warriors may not have the size to match up in the half court sets. Look for the Suns to play some bully-ball against the smaller Warriors lineup.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

Even when key players like Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Gary Payton are missing from the Warriors' backcourt, Steph Curry manages to find a way to carry this team on his back time and time again. They've now beaten the Pacers and 76ers by double digits in back-to-back games. While Curry was quiet against Philly, he erupted for 42 points in their last 131-109 win over the Pacers. Andrew Wiggins also stepped up in the absence of Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga is evolving before everyones' eyes. If the Warriors can somehow maintain their core of players moving forward, the future should be bright.

Golden State, however, hasn't had any luck against the Suns this year and are 0-3 in the season series. With this being the final game, they may not get another look at the Suns until the playoffs (if they make it) and it could help give their team some confidence knowing they could beat them. Jonathan Kuminga may have to be the x-factor here again with his athletic play around the rim and solid on-ball defense. Expect Draymond Green to play this one hard as they welcome former teammates back to Golden State.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Both teams are playing very well right now and if Devin Booker is able to suit up, we should have a star-studded lineup for the season finale between these two teams. The Suns have been all over the Warriors, winning three of the four meetings, but each game was decided by single-digits. Expect this to be another close one.

While the betting lines are slightly favoring the Warriors, we like the Phoenix Suns to pick up this win as the underdog. Devin Booker should be eager to suit up in the primetime spot and if he's able to go, he'll put the Suns over the top in terms of the matchups. Let's roll with the Suns to win outright.

Final Suns-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns ML (-105)