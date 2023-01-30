The available details of Rihanna’s return to the stage, including the Super Bowl 2023 date and the songs she may perform, are provided below. Recall that the NFL has announced that the Super Bowl LVII halftime show will feature Rihanna. Here we’ll look at the performance details, date, time, and location of Rihanna’s much-awaited Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The next Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023. It will be headlined by the clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, to win the NFC Championship and advance to Super Bowl LVII. They will face the AFC Champion Chiefs, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Both teams finished as the top seeds of their respective conferences. The Eagles are gunning for their second Super Bowl win, while the Chiefs are aiming for their third.

As the star of the Super Bowl halftime performance in 2023, Rihanna will make her much-awaited stage comeback. We believe it appropriate for Rihanna to make her comeback in this legendary setting. People regard the Super Bowl halftime show as a highly sought-after performance platform after all. Keep in mind that Rihanna has not performed onstage till now. This is because she has concentrated on her Fenty Beauty and Skin companies and had her first child, a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, in May 2022. Given that Rihanna published her most recent album in 2016, fans continue wondering which songs she will sing at Super Bowl LVII.

We still don’t accurately know which songs Rihanna will perform at the halftime show. However, it’s safe to assume that they will contain some of her most well-known songs from the past.

She is renowned for performing memorable medleys on stage, as evidenced by her legendary 2016 MTV VMA performances. These included major singles like “Only Girl In The World,” “Don’t Stop The Music,” “We Found Love,” “Where Have You Been,” and others. In 2016, Rihanna released her most recent album, “ANTI.” That was her eighth studio album. It also won the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album at the 2016 American Music Awards.

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,’” Rihanna explained to Entertainment Tonight when the Super Bowl LVII announcement was made. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right,” she said.

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation label will organize the concert for Rihanna. Remember that he was the one who initially signed her when she was just 16. We expect Jay-Z’s involvement to lead to a legendary performance. In a statement, Jay-Z praised Rihanna as “a lady of modest origins” who has exceeded expectations and become one of the most recognized musicians in history.

Rihanna previewed her upcoming performance with an exciting teaser. This featured her walking to the sound of news reports mentioning it had been six years since her last recorded music. The video ends with the singer placing her finger to her lips and the sound of her song “Needed Me” from 2016.

Watch the teaser down below!

Rihanna and Apple Music release a teaser for her Super Bowl LVII halftime show. #SBLVIIpic.twitter.com/Der2fS7Fhx — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) January 13, 2023

The teaser for Rihanna’s performance features her wearing a two-tone jersey with her signature over a large X. Unfortunately, those have sold out and are unavailable for purchase online. We can see her walking down a lit runway. We could hear voice clips of people asking about the long wait for new songs playing in the background. Sure, Rihanna has not yet made a decision about bringing special guests. However, she has not ruled out that possibility during the Super Bowl performance.

The halftime show typically lasts around 12-14 minutes, providing an opportunity for Rihanna to showcase a medley of her hit songs and potentially surprise guest appearances.

Rihanna told E! a couple of months ago: “Twelve minutes? You could actually do that by yourself, but it’s one of those things where you can decorate it however you want. So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it’s… I don’t know what I’m gonna do yet.”It’s gonna be great either way.”

Keep in mind that Lady Gaga was the last female solo performer at the Super Bowl in 2017. As of today, there is still little known about the finer details of Rihanna’s upcoming halftime performance. However, there are speculations and rumors about potential setlists and guest appearances circulating online. Given Rihanna’s collaborations with artists such as Drake, Eminem, and Future, any potential guests would likely be of high caliber.

Recall that the Super Bowl halftime show has featured a diverse range of talented artists over the years. Remember that last year’s lineup included 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Other notable past performers include Beyoncé, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, and more.

For sure, we’re all excited to see what kind of knockout performance Rihanna will deliver in Super Bowl LVII.