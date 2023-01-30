Football fans obviously love the Super Bowl. Sports fans wait for it every year. However, the Super Bowl is not just for football and sports fans. It serves as a platform for businesses to display their craziest offerings. Meanwhile, advertising firms attempt to sell viewers on those goods and services in brief commercials that almost seem like mini-movies. Here we’ll look at what we know so far about ads during the Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII matchup.

Purists may like it or not, but the commercial breaks during the actual Super Bowl game are being eagerly anticipated by a lot of people. In fact, many consider these ads the real highlights of the entire event. As of now, keep in mind that over 30 companies have announced they’ll air a Super Bowl commercial this year. Of course, it goes without saying that we should expect celebrity appearances, flashy special effects, some tugging at heartstrings, others making viewers laugh, and then some. Based on what we’ve seen in past years, some of these Super Bowl ads become instant hits. Remember Alexa reading minds in Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s home last year? Meanwhile, others leave audiences utterly shocked or teary-eyed.

Right now, even this early, some companies have even released teasers, previews, and full ads for the February 12 game between the Eagles and Chiefs. Here, we have a list of companies confirmed to release ads during the Super Bowl. Additionally, we also have a few teasers that have already been released.

The list of advertisers is up to date as of January 29, 2023: Avocados from Mexico, Booking.com, Bud Light, Busch Light, Crown Royal, Doritos, Downy, DraftKings, E-Trade, He Gets Us, Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, KIA, M&Ms, Michelob Ultra, Molson Coors, Molson Coors, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Planters, PopCorners, Pringles, Rakuten, Rémy Cointreau, SquareSpace, Turbo Tax, and Workday.

Here are a few of the teasers we have come across online:

Dave Grohl will appear in a Crown Royal Super Bowl ad. Two teasers show the Foo Fighters lead as the new face of the Canadian whiskey brand. In one clip, he’s in a recording studio with a list of random items, questioning “Peanut Butter? What?” before going down the list. The YouTube caption says, “Dave just found out what these items have in common. Watch the big game on 02.12.23 to find out too.”

Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett will be featured in a Workday Super Bowl commercial. This is the first time the cloud-based software company is advertising during the big game. They’ve chosen a rock star theme for their debut. In the ad teaser, coworkers whisper about “the new guy.” He turns out to be Osbourne at a nearby desk, asking who wants a piercing.

For its part, Budweiser, one of the most well-known beer brands, previewed a Super Bowl ad with a small video that featured actor Kevin Bacon saying, “They say all humans are six degrees of separation from each other, but others are just a six-pack away.” To learn the answer, we must wait.

Heineken and Marvel’s Ant-Man are promoting Heineken 0.0 in the Super Bowl. The non-alcoholic beer company continues its partnership with Marvel, which started during the college football championship game. A 30-second ad for Heineken 0.0 will run in the first half of the Super Bowl. This continues the campaign that started with a 15-second ad on Jan 9. That advertised the beer and “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,” which premiers in theaters on Feb 17.

Michelob Ultra is bringing back Caddyshack for its 2023 Super Bowl commercial. Over 40 years after the classic sports comedy, Michelob Ultra has a new cast for its Bushwood Country Club ad airing at Super Bowl LVII. This features tennis star Serena Williams, Brian Cox from Succession, soccer player Alex Morgan, boxer Canelo Alvarez, and commentator Tony Romo.

Meghan Trainor is the celebrity in Pringles’ Super Bowl LVII ad campaign. Only a teaser has been released so far, with the full commercial set to air during the actual game on February 12.

There will be a “live advertisement” from bookmaker FanDuel starring four-time Super Bowl victor Rob Gronkowski. Gronk will attempt to make a field goal in the third quarter of the Super Bowl. They’re calling it the “Kick of Destiny.” FanDuel will give out $10 million in payouts if he makes it.

Doritos teased its big ad with a cryptic post on social media: “A bag of Doritos BBQ, paparazzi, and a mysterious person walk into a bar…” On Jan 12, they released a video of rapper Jack Harlow eating a chip while being questioned about a “love triangle.” The meaning remains unclear. However, I guess we’ll just find out during the Super Bowl.

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul bring back their iconic characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman from the hit AMC series Breaking Bad. That show ended a decade ago, but they reunite for Frito-Lay’s PopCorners snack.

As we inch closer to Super Bowl LVII, we’re sure more of these teasers and announcements will pop up. Naturally, there is still the possibility for more surprises and curve balls because the big game is still a couple of weeks away.