After having a DeVonta Smith catch overturned due to a lack of possession, the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves in a very similar situation in the third quarter of Super Bowl 57, when Dallas Goedert, the team’s rapidly-ascending tight end, caught a pass of his own right on the sidelines to convert a third down and put Philly in position to keep their lead alive.

Getting two feet on the ground before running down the sideline in celebration, the Kansas City Cheifs were afforded an extended opportunity to challenge the play due to a penalty on the Eagles for not allowing their opponents enough time to adjust their personnel, and Andy Reid ultimately bit, throwing down his red flag in order to secure an important stoppage.

Unfortunately for Reid, the play was ultimately a legal catch, and the Eagles would go on to keep the drive alive, which ultimately culminated in a field goal off the foot of Jake Elliott, but that didn’t stop football fans from across the football world, most notably Chiefs fans, from taking to social media to air out their opinions one way or another.

Dallas Goedert's CATCH from another angle 👀 The review took five minutes to review and the call stands 🙌pic.twitter.com/dIL8KDacSa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

Fans have serious opinions on Dallas Goedert’s Super Bowl 57 catch.

After watching Goedert’s catch get confirmed, fans took to social media to decry the controversial play, with some suggesting that the fix must have been in to help keep the game competitive or worse, put things in Philly’s favor.

The Chiefs with that Dallas Goedert "catch" #SuperBowlhttps://t.co/UwnDpQN0sVpic.twitter.com/DR7s86aAnT — Land 🔰alue Tax Would Solve This 🌇🏗️ (@LVTYIMBY) February 13, 2023

While Smith’s catch was ultimately ruled incomplete, that didn’t seem to matter all that much, as the Eagles’ second contested catch turned into yet another score in a game where Philadelphia held the ball for a very long time. Others used the opportunity to accuse the referees of being crocked, suggesting that maybe, just maybe, they had odds in Philly’s favor.

The refs giving Dallas Goedert the catch even though he bobbled the ball: pic.twitter.com/of5UUQBLPR — Brian Y (@byysports) February 13, 2023

Fortunately, the reactions weren’t all negative. No, some, like one-time Eagle Golden Tate, believed that the pass was totally legal and shouted out Goedert for being “activated” in the biggest game of his career.

That’s a catch too. IMO. Dallas Goedert is activated right now!! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 13, 2023

Drafted with the Eagles’ first pick following their last Super Bowl win, it’s nice to see Goedert produce for Philly in his first-ever Super Bowl, even if his play will remain in the minds of Chiefs fans for a very long time, especially if the game ultimately doesn’t go in the team’s favor.