The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their Super Bowl 57 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. There are several interesting storylines to keep an eye on, but one of the more unique ones involves Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce. The brothers, both of whom are stars for their respective teams, will be facing off against each other in the final game of the 2022 season.

The Kelces have begun hosting their own podcast this season, and it made for an interesting episode now that the two know they will be squaring off in the Super Bowl. While the game is still ten days away, Kelce made sure to deliver a very important NSFW message to Chiefs fans; don’t touch the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Call it superstition or whatever you want, but Kelce doesn’t want to take any chances ahead of this huge game.

For those unfamiliar, Minnesota Vikings fans placed a Vikings jersey on the Rocky statue ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup all the way back in 2018, which ended with the Eagles winning the Super Bowl. So far this postseason, both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers have seen their jerseys end up on the Rocky statue, and both have been eliminated.

As a result, Travis Kelce doesn’t want any sort of Chiefs memorabilia touching the statue, and for good reason. Of course, this will play no role in determining the outcome of the game, but superstition is a real thing in sports, and it looks like the Eagles opponents may secretly be giving them a good luck charm. Now that Kelce’s plea is public, it will be interesting to see whether or not a jersey ends up appearing on the Rocky statue before game time.