Since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, center Jason Kelce has been one of the best in the league at his position. Kelce was named an All-Pro five times in the last six years (including this season) and is the anchor of an offensive line that is widely known the best in the NFL.

But like everyone in their walk of life, the high quality of play can’t continue forever, and retirement comes knocking on the door. As the Eagles prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Jason Kelce was asked by Michael Irvin of NFL Network when he might consider hanging up the cleats.

“I don’t know when it’s coming. I know it’s coming,” Kelce said. “It’s getting closer and closer each day. I’m just trying to enjoy this moment now and attack that when it gets here.”

Speaking of this moment, it’s always special to play in the Super Bowl, but this one carries a little bit of extra weight. Besides the fact Kelce is going for his second title, the Chiefs have his younger brother, Travis, playing tight end (as we know). Travis, like Jason, is also going for his second championship. Travis won his ring with the Chiefs in 2019, while Jason got his in 2017.

Needless to say, this is a special moment for multiple reasons, and it’s not every occasion where you have brothers going against each other for the league’s top prize. Throw in the fact both Jason and Travis are among the best at their respective positions, and that’s icing on the cake, especially for their mother.

It’ll be interesting to see if the elder Kelce decides to retire if the Eagles win. Talk about going out on top.