There are many compelling storylines that have emerged early on in the buildup to Super Bowl 57, but one of the more notable ones involves Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce squaring off in this game. Travis is a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, whereas Jason has turned himself into one of the best offensive linemen in the league during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This has created quite a dilemma for their mother, Donna Kelce. When asked which side she would be rooting for, Donna cleverly responded with “offense“, but either way, someone from the Kelce family will be adding to their ring collection. With the brotherly rivalry taking center stage, many fans believe that their mother should deliver the opening coin toss, and there’s even a petition to make this happen that has reached 100,000 signatures.

100,000 people have now signed a petition for Donna Kelce to do the coin toss at #SBLVII. #ChiefsKingdom | #FlyEaglesFlypic.twitter.com/VmthuVAbKg — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 4, 2023

The Travis Kelce/Jason Kelce rivalry has been a big topic during the buildup to this game, and allowing their mother to deliver the opening coin flip would be awesome. Donna has done a great job at supporting both her sons throughout their NFL careers, and even completed a wild trip last year during the playoffs to see Jason play a playoff game at 1 PM and Travis play at 8 PM, despite the fact they were in completely different cities.

To commemorate such a rare feat, it feels like it would be a fantastic idea to have Donna do the opening coin flip in this game. And clearly, quite a few football fans feel the same way. We will see if this gets any traction with the NFL, but if it doesn’t there will certainly be a section of fans that will not like their decision.