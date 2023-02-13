Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce couldn’t hide their delight after Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball in the second quarter and their Kansas City Chiefs teammate Nick Bolton scooped it and scored to tie the Super Bowl 57 showdown.

Early in the second quarter, Hurts lost the football while trying to shift it away from the defender. Bolton, who hit the Philadelphia Eagles QB after he fumbled, quickly recovered the ball and proceeded to run to the end zone for the 36-yard run. It allowed Kansas City to tie the game at 14-14 after Philadelphia took the lead off an incredible AJ Brown touchdown.

Nick Bolton and the Chiefs get the scoop and score! 👀pic.twitter.com/RsrBnslt1M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

Sure enough, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were pretty hyped up with the rather shocking development. The Chiefs couldn’t figure out a way to stop the Eagles’ offense, so they really needed that break to hopefully shift the momentum in their favor.

The delight was clear on Mahomes’ face, while Kelce couldn’t help but raise his hands and shout over the touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were FIRED UP on the Nick Bolton scoop & score 🙌pic.twitter.com/vIZEOW4tU4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

Mahomes and Kelce scored the Chiefs’ first touchdown in the contest, with the latter even making history in the process as he broke his tie with Rob Gronkowski for the second-most postseason touchdowns by a tight end in NFL history.

Clearly, however, the Chiefs needs plays similar to what Bolton did in order to take down the high-flying Eagles. Mahomes and Kelce can’t do it alone no matter how good they are as a duo.