Travis Kelce just continues to make it look easy for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce was Patrick Mahomes’ lone target in the Chiefs’ opening drive of Super Bowl 57. The veteran tight end caught two passes for 38 receiving yards against the Philadelphia Eagles on the drive.

Kelce’s second reception of the contest was a much-needed one for the Chiefs, as he hauled in an 18-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.

This was the 16th touchdown reception of Kelce’s playoff career, which broke a tie with Rob Gronkowski for sole possession of second place on the all-time receiving touchdowns in the playoffs list. Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice holds the top spot in this leaderboard with an astounding 22 such catches.

Kelce has been on quite a tear for the reigning AFC champions as of late. He combined for 176 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s thrilling playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

In the big picture, the eight-time Pro Bowler is continuing to bolster his already stout resume for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is also making a strong case to be recognized as the greatest tight end in NFL history.