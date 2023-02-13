The Philadelphia Eagles had a 14-7 lead in Super Bowl 57 and the ball. As Jalen Hurts took the snap on a 3rd-and-5 play from their own 49 yard line, it appeared the Eagles were going to keep their drive alive.

However, as Hurts rolled to the right, he lost the ball on his own. The fumble bounced out of Jalen Hurts’ grasp, and Kansas City’s Nick Bolton picked up the ball and ran 36 yards for a tying touchdown.

Twitter exploded after the play, as the Chiefs gained new life in the Super Bowl.

Nick Bolton and the Chiefs get the scoop and score! 👀pic.twitter.com/RsrBnslt1M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

First fumble return for a touchdown in Super Bowl since Malik Jackson did it for Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) February 13, 2023

Nick Bolton records the first fumble return TD in a Super Bowl since Broncos' Malik Jackson in Super Bowl 50 against the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/Lb1snRm1tK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2023

The fumble return for a touchdown was the first in the Super Bowl since Denver’s Malik Jackson returned a miscue for a score in Super Bowl 50.

However, Hurts was undaunted after the play. He shook it off and led the Eagles on a TD drive on the next possession. He paid off that touchdown drive with a 4-yard run into the end zone.

The ability of the Eagles quarterback to bounce back after a major error gave his team a jolt of energy that continued when Kansas City got the ball. The Chiefs were unable to move the ball and as Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to avoid the Philadelphia pass rush, he was tackled by his ankle and he went down hard on the State Farm Stadium turf.

He struggled to pick himself up after the hit, and once he did that, he limped severely to the Kansas City sidelines. Mahomes endured a high ankle sprain earlier in the postseason, and that tackle appeared to worsen the injury.