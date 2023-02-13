When Rihanna was announced as the performer at the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show, it was sure to be a show to remember. It appears Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is in the camp that will have fond memories of the performance.

In fact, Boyd was so impressed with the show, it rekindled feelings of…anger?

Yes, madness is the feeling that went through Tyler Boyd after seeing Rihanna perform. It’s because it got him thinking about the loss he and his Bengals teammates suffered at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Her performance was so dope make me mad we not apart of the SB 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) February 13, 2023

Needless to say, Boyd wishes he was there to catch the highly-decorated performer’s show in-person. Judging off of the reaction on Twitter, many people were giving the show rave reviews.

One can understand why Boyd would be a little mad not to be in Arizona for the Super Bowl, but because of the fact he and is team isn’t the one playing the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

With that said, if Boyd is going be mad anyone, it should be at himself and the team, not because of anything specific, but because Cincinnati had their chances to get back to the Super Bowl. They just didn’t make the plays when they needed to, and that’s why they’re sitting at home with everyone else.

At least Boyd got to catch the performance with the rest of us watching the game on television or a handheld device. Maybe next season, he’ll get to catch the entertainment for the halftime show in Las Vegas.