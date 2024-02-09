We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series and make a George Kittle Props prediction and pick for the Big Game.

Super Bowl 58 is here, and we are excited to see what George Kittle does in his second attempt at winning a title. We're here to share our Super Bowl 58 odds series and make a George Kittle Props prediction and pick for the Big Game.

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and it will once again pit two of the best tight ends in the game against one another. Today, we are looking at George Kittle, as the “People's Tight End” gets a second chance to win a Lombardi after losing four years ago. Kittle finished the 2023 season with 65 receptions for 1,020 yards, with an average of 4.06 receptions. We're going to look at his yards and receptions and see what he might do in the Super Bowl.

Here are the George Kittle Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: George Kittle Odds

Over 49.5 Yards Receiving: -110

Under 49.5 Yards Receiving: -110

Over 3.5 Receptions: -158

Under 3.5 Receptions: -128

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why George Kittle Will More Than 49.5 Yards

Kittle finished the 2023 season with 10 games over 49.5 yards, which is the current betting line on Fanduel. That means that he had a good yardage day in 62 percent of his chances throughout the NFL season. Kittle has been the reliable option for Brock Purdy when he has needed a safe receiver to get the ball across the first-down marker. Moreover, he is more than capable of taking tacklers with him and making a lot of headway.

The 49ers may want to get him involved if they want to keep the Chiefs on their toes. Significantly, the Chiefs may be focused on Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, not to mention Brandon Aiyuk. This may give Kittle the opportunity he needs to get some nice chunk plays and some extra yardage. Kittle also had four receptions for 81 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, showcasing how valuable he was in crunch time.

Why George Kittle Will Have Less Than 49.5 Yards

Kittle also had six games where he did almost nothing. In fact, there were four games where he had 30 yards or less. That happened again in the NFC Championship. Somehow, Kittle only managed a mere 27 yards against the Lions. The 49ers use him more as a blocker on most plays. Yes, we know what he is capable of as a receiver. But the Niners might choose Kittle as a last resort when the first three options don't work. Kittle only had 36 yards in Super Bowl 54 against the Chiefs.

Why George Kittle Will Have More Than 3.5 Receptions

Kittle had only six games this season where he had more than 3.5 receptions. Let's look at those games. Kittle torched the Giants for seven receptions and 90 yards. Then, he had five receptions for 78 yards against the Minnesota Vikings. Kittle had his best game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals when he caught nine passes for 149 yards. Later, he was also instrumental in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he had eight receptions for 89 yards. Kittle had four receptions for 68 yards against the Eagles. Finally, he had seven receptions for 126 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Kittle has the potential to grab more than 3.5 receptions. Ultimately, the Niners utilize him when they need a big play. He can gain separation and make big plays. Thus, expect him to be in contention for more than three receptions. You also need to remember what Kittle did in Super Bowl 58 when he had four receptions for 36 yards. That is something along the lines of what you might see. Kittle had six receptions for 98 yards in his last game against the Chiefs, a game the Niners trailed for most of the time.

Why George Kittle Will Have Less Than 3.5 Receptions

This is where we give the bad news. Unfortunately, Kittle rarely gets more than 3.5 receptions. He had 10 games where he didn't get more than 3.5 receptions. Moreover, he had six games where he had three catches. That seems to be the number. Additionally, he had two receptions for 27 yards against the Lions in the NFC Title Game. The 49ers have too many weapons to give Kittle an elite weapon.

Final George Kittle Props Prediction

It is very possible for Kittle to hit more receptions and fewer yards or fewer receptions and more yards. For this game, the 49ers will try to pound the rock. If you believe the Chiefs are going to destroy the 49ers, forcing a comeback, you may want to go with the over on both. I expect Kittle to hit the over in both, as the Chiefs will do everything to isolate the other weapons. Kittle can snag a four-reception and 55-yard day. That is very possible.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final George Kittle Props Prediction: Over 49.5 Yards Receiving (-110), Over 3.5 Receptions (-158)