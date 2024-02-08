We're sharing our Super Bowl 58 odds series, and the most rushing yards between Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco prediction and pick.

Both the 49ers and Chiefs like to run the ball. First, the Niners' entire offense revolves around McCaffrey and his ability to get the ball off the edge. The Chiefs usually are a team that can fling it. However, they have evolved into a team that likes to pound the rock. Pacheco is the bell cow and has been an excellent runner.

McCaffrey will be a critical factor for the Niners as they try to run the ball efficiently to keep the game going. Ultimately, expect San Francisco to pound the rock and figure out ways to set up play-action. The Chiefs will do the same, as it has helped them win in these playoffs. Mahomes is amazing. However, the Chiefs will only survive if they continue running the ball. Let's take a look at the matchup.

Here are the Christian McCaffrey & Isiah Pacheco Super Bowl 58 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Super Bowl 58 Odds: Christian McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco Odds

Christian McCaffrey: -23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Isiah Pacheco: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 165.5 (-110)

Under: 165.5 (-110)

Why McCaffrey Will Have More Rushing Yards

McCaffrey is amazing! He started the year hot, getting 100-yard games over his first three games. Then, he barely missed 100 yards against the New York Giants before running 106 yards against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey finished with seven 100-yard games. Ultimately, he went through a rough stretch in the middle of the season where he could not get past 55 yards, and the Niners lost all three games. That shows how important he is to this offense.

Let's look at what he has done in the playoffs. McCaffrey rushed for 98 yards against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round. Then, he rushed for 90 yards against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Keep in mind that the 49ers trailed in both games. Remember, they trailed the Lions 24-7 at halftime. The plan is obviously for McCaffrey to run the ball. However, they will have to run the ball against a team that has been stout against running backs. The Chiefs held Raheem Mostert to 18 rushes for 33 yards. Then, they held James Cook to 18 rushes for 61 yards. They also held Gus Edwards to three rushes on 20 yards. But none of those guys have the sheer talent that McCaffrey has. Consider that the 49ers will also do everything in their power to get McCaffrey touches to get some yards and move the chains. When it comes to talent, McCaffrey is the better player.

McCaffrey will have more rushing yards because he is a better player and a lot more explosive than Pacheco. Likewise, he will find ways to get through this defense.

Why Pacheco Will Have More Rushing Yards

Pacheco is a solid and underrated running back. The Chiefs did not originally have him slated as their bellcow. But that is what he has become now. Therefore, everything will run through him. Pacheco has the talent to run through a defense that has been weak against running backs lately.

Despite being third against the run during the regular season, the 49ers have had a horrible showing in both playoff games against the run. They allowed Aaron Jones to rush for 108 yards. Then, they allowed David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to combine for 138 rushing yards (93 and 45, respectively). Expect Pacheco to run like an angry madman. He will be all over the field, cutting left and right, trying to get chunk yards.

Pacheco only had two 100-yard running games during the regular season. However, he rushed for 89 yards against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wildcard Round. Pacheco then rushed for 97 yards against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Lastly, he accounted for 68 rushing yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship. It seems like Pacheco runs the ball to help set up the Chiefs for field position. Yet, he has not yet broken free for that 100-yard game. Consider that he and McCaffrey had similar numbers. Pacheco averaged 84.6 yards in the playoffs, while McCaffrey averaged 94.

Pacheco will have more rushing yards because the Chiefs have changed their offense to help their stagnant offense. Also, they will take advantage of a suddenly leaky run defense.

Final Most Rushing Yards Prediction & Pick

Pacheco probably won't destroy McCaffrey in rushing yards. However, he also won't finish with 24 fewer rushing yards, either.

Final Most Rushing Yards Prediction & Pick: Isiah Pacheco: +23.5 (-110)