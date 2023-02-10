Drake is going all in on the Kansas City Chiefs, the narrow Super Bowl underdog, to win the big game. In fact, the rapper placed $700K on Kansas City to overcome the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, per Drake’s Instagram. Drake’s total bets for the Super Bowl tallied up to just under $1 million as a result of various separate bets.

Drake is no stranger to placing eye-opening amounts of money on games, however, it doesn’t always go as planned for him. It should be noted that Drake recognized how ludicrous his bets are for the Super Bowl with a rather self-aware caption on Instagram.

“My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake,” he wrote, “pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none.”

He certainly isn’t short on money and can afford to take risks. The average bettor would be smart to not directly follow Drake’s betting plan.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. The Eagles’ impressive defense will cause havoc for Kansas City, but the Chiefs’ big game experience will work to their benefit. Many people around the NFL world may refer to the Chiefs as a dynasty, but head coach Andy Reid has no intentions of discussing that topic.

“I’m not really into all that,” Reid said, per ProFootballTalk. “I’ll let you guys deal with that. It’s important in our world as coaches and players you try to get better everyday. You’re only as good as your last game, or your next game I should say. We’re striving to focus on this thing and try not to worry about all that stuff.”

Drake is rooting for Kansas City without question regardless of their dynasty status.