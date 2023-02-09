Arizona is where the action at this week. The Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will take place in Glendale, while the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open will kick off this Thursday at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) in Scottsdale. With all that being said, here’s a reminder that you can make Super Bowl 57-2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open cross sport parlay picks. Read on for more about it.

Here are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Super Bowl 57-Waste Management Phoenix Open Cross Sport Parlays Specials

Super Bowl 57 is drawing nearer and nearer, making today the perfect time to get your bets in for that massive Chiefs-Eagles showdown down in Glendale. And while you can always bet on the big game even mere minutes before the coin toss, you will have much earlier than that if you plan to mix those wagers in with some golf flavor with the 2023 Waste Management Open about to tee off this Thursday.

Over at FanDuel, there are multiple Super Bowl 57-Waste Management Open Cross Sport Parlays selections to choose from, all of which involve a combination of a pick between the Chiefs or the Eagles to win Super Bowl 57 and a pick to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open pick.

As of this writing, the Eagles are the slight favorites to win Super Bowl 57, with the team carrying -122 moneyline odds versus the Chiefs’ +105. The Eagles are also favored by 1.5 points in spread betting. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is the favorite to win the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open with a price of +700 to top the rest of the field. Not far behind Rahm is Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, who is +800 to win.

A cross sport parlay pick on the Eagles and either Rahm or Rory McIlroy to win their respective events this week has the shortest odds of them all at +650. Meanwhile, picking the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 and either Rahm or McIlroy to finish first at TPC Scottsdale currently has odds of +700.

Here are the next few Super Bowl 57-2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open cross sport parlay picks with the shortest odds:

Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl & Either Jon Rahm or Xander Schauffele to win the WM Phoenix Open: +750

Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl & Either Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler to win the WM Phoenix Open: +750

Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl & Either Jon Rahm or Collin Morikawa to win the WM Phoenix Open: +850

Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl & Either Jon Rahm or Scottie Scheffler to win the WM Phoenix Open: +850

Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl & Either Rory McIlroy or Collin Morikawa to win the WM Phoenix Open: +850

Betting on Super Bowl 57

The Chiefs have been a perennial Super Bowl contender ever since Patrick Mahomes came into his own. They missed the Super Bowl last year as they were eliminated in the AFC Championship Game by the Cincinnati Bengals but returned the favor this year to Joe Burrow and company by thwarting the Bengals in last January’s edition of the conference’s title game. Behind a high-powered offense and a seemingly generational quarterback under center, the Chiefs finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 14-3 record.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also blew away the competition in the regular season. They went undefeated through their first eight games of the season. While they lost two of their final three games before the playoffs, it must be noted that they did not have star quarterback Jalen Hurts in either contest due to injury. Well, Hurts is healthy now and ready to go lead the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles absolutely dominated the competition on both ends of the field over their first two games in the NFL playoffs, destroying the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round, 38-7, before decimating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7.

Betting on 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open

There’s little to question about why Rahm is the favorite to be the last man standing in the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open. He has simply been on fire this season. In just four starts so far in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR campaign, Rahm already has won twice, topping the field in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and in The American Express before finishing with a T-7 in the Farmers Insurance Open. He has made the cut in all four starts to date and finished inside the top 10 in all of them.

Another top contender is McIlroy, as mentioned earlier. McIlroy has appeared in only one event so far this season, and that was during last October’s THE CJ CUP in South Carolina — which he won. He also only has one career PGA TOUR appearance at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) and that was in the 2020-21 season, when he netted a T-13 in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Other names to look out for here are the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler (+1300) is the defending champion of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, having it in 2022 via a playoff. Schauffele (+1400) is 4 of 4 this season with two top 10s, while Morikawa (+1600) is 5 of 5 with two top 10s, including a runner-up finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Super Bowl 57-Waste Management Phoenix Open Prediction & Pick

We can’t deny how great Rahm is playing this season. Morikawa is also looking pretty solid. Meanwhile, Super Bowl 57 is like a toss-up, but we’ll go with the Eagles, who have looked much more dominant in the postseason, so far, than the Chiefs.

Super Bowl 57-Waste Management Phoenix Open Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl & Either Jon Rahm or Collin Morikawa to win the WM Phoenix Open +850