Jon Rahm bagged his second win of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season by topping the rest of the field in 2023 The American Express down in La Quinta. Rahm finished with a 27-under 261 score, outlasting rookie Davis Thompson by just a stroke.

The 28-year-old Jon Rahm, of course, is feeling great after his victory built on a consistent performance from the first round to the last (via Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports).

“Heck of a start … [My] body’s been feeling great,” Rahm said after his win. “My swing’s been feeling really, really good, and it shows, right. Even when I’m saying I may not be as comfortable as I would like, I’m shooting 64s because everything is just firing when it needs to.

Jon Rahm fired a 64 in the first and then a 64 again in the second. He dipped a bit in the final two rounds with a 65 in the third and 68 in the fourth but still edged out the surprisingly stubborn Thompson, whose errors in the final round spelled the difference between scoring an upset win in The American Express and another victory for Rahm, who also wins the biggest cut of the purse. Rahm takes home $1.44 million for his victory and adds a total of 500 FedExCup points more to his ledger.

Rahm is now 3 of 3 in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season. He can look forward to winning his third start in a row this coming week at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego where the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be held.