Super Mega Baseball 4 released Friday and with it comes a whole new suite of content. One of the biggest additions to the game is the inclusion of 55 new traits, marking the total to 75 overall. Each player is assigned a trait that either improves, or even worsens, a specific ability of a player. Both batters pitchers have access to their own set of traits.

Here's an organized list of all traits within SMB4 that you can use to your hearts content.

*denotes trait with varying stat upgrades dependent on team chemistry

Positive Traits – Non Pitchers

Competitive

Cannon Arm – Increased throw speed when throwing with maximum power from the throwing minigame

Durable – Reduced Chance of Injury during play and slower Fitness Decay from being overplayed

*First Pitch Slayer – Increased Power and Contact on a 0-0 count (upgrade depends on team chemistry boost)

Sprinter -Increased running speed while running out of the batter's box

*Tough Out – Increased Contact when batting with a 2-strike count

Sprited

*CON vs LHP – Increased Contact when batting vs. a left-handed pitcher

*CON vs RHP – Increased Contact when batting vs. a right-handed pitcher

Dive Wizard – Faster recoveries from diving catches

*POW vs LHP – Increased Power when batting vs. a left-handed pitcher

*POW vs RHP – Increased Power when batting vs. a right-handed pitcher

*Rally Starter – Increased Contact when trailing and batting with bases empty

*RBI Hero – Increased Power and Contact when batting with a runner on 2B or 3B

Disciplined

Base Rounder – Increased running speed while rounding a base

*Consistent – Mojo changes at a slower rate from play to play and game to game

Fastball Hitter – Swing Power and Contact improves when swinging at a 4F, 2F, or CF pitch

High Pitch – Swing power and contact improves when targeting the upper half of the strike zone

Inside Pitch – Swing power and contact improves when targeting the inside half of the strike zone

Low Pitch – Swing power and contact improves when targeting the lower half of the strike zone

*Magic Hands – Reduced chance of a missed catch when jumping, diving, or sliding

Off-Speed Hitter – Swing power and Contact improves when swinging at a CB,SL,CH,SB, or FK pitch

Outside Pitch – Swing power and contact improves when targeting the outside half of the strike zone

*Volatile – Mojo changes at a faster rate from play to play and game to game

*Pinch Perfect – Increased Power and Contact when pinch hitting

Scholarly

*Ace Exterminator – Increased Power and Contact when batting against an A- pitcher or better

*Big Hack – Increased Power and Reduced Contact when in 2-0, 3-0, and 3-1 counts

Bunter – Bunting balls down the foul line is easier

*Little Hack – Increased Contact and Reduced Power when in 0-1, 0-2, and 1-2 counts

Utility – No Fielding penalty when playing at a secondary position

Crafty

*Clutch – Increase to all skills when Pressure is High. The effect is doubled when pressure is extreme

Bad Ball Hitter – Reduced batted ball speed penalty when making contact with pitches on the corners or outside of the strike zone

*Distractor – While on 1B or 2B, and the next base is open, the opposing pitcher suffers reduced accuracy

*Mind Gamer – While batting, the opposing pitcher suffers reduced accuracy

*Sign Stealer – Increased chance of receiving an audio and visual cue of whether a fastball or off-speed pitch is coming

Stealer – Increased running speed while attempting to steal a base

*Stimulated – increased chance of Mojo becoming Juiced for the final 2 and a half innings

Negative Traits – Non Pitchers Positive

Competitive

*First Pitch Prayer – Reduced power and contact on a 0-0 count

Injury Prone – Increased chance of injury during a play and faster Fitness decay from being overplayed

Noodle Arm – Decreased throw speed when throwing with less than maximum power from the throwing minigame

Slow Poke – Decreased running speed while running out of the batter's box

*Whiffer – Reduced Contact when batting with a 2-strike count

Spirited

*Choker – All skills reduced when pressure is high. The effect is doubled when pressure is extreme

*RBI Zero – Reduced Power and Contact when batting with a runner on 2B or 3B

Disciplined

Base Jogger – Decreased Running Speed while rounding a base

*Butter Fingers – Increased chance of a missed catch when jumping, diving, or sliding

Scholarly

No Negative traits for non-pitchers

Crafty

Bad Jumps – Decreased running speed while attempting to steal a base

*Easy Target – While batting, the opposing gains increased accuracy

*Wild Thrower – increased chance of committing an errant or disastrous throw, regardless of throwing minigame outcome

Pitcher Traits

Competitive

Durable – Reduced chance of injury during play and slower Fitness decay from being overplayed

*K Collector – Increased Velocity and Junk when pitching with a 2-strike count

*Workhouse – Stamina decreases at a slower rate

Spirited

*Clutch – Increases to all skills when pressure is high. The effect is doubled when pressure is extreme

*Rally Stopper – Increased Velocity, Junk, and Accuracy when pitching with at least two runners on base

*Two Way (C) – Reduce Fielding and Arm penalties when playing catcher

*Two Way (IF) – Reduce Fielding and Arm penalties when playing in the infield

*Two Way (OF) – Reduce Fielding and Arm penalties when playing in the outfield

Disciplined

*Composed – Increased accuracy when pitching with a 3-ball count

*Consistent – Mojo changes at a slower rate from play to play and game to game (Also available for non-pitchers)

*Metal Head – Increased chance of instantly recovering from a comebacker to the head

*Volatile – Mojo changes at a faster rate from play to play and game to game (Also available for non-pitchers)

Scholarly

Elite 4F – Increased pitch speed when pitching a 4-Seam Fastball

Elite CB – Increased break when pitching a curveball

Elite CH – Decreased pitch speed and increased break when pitching a Change-Up

Elite SL – Increased pitch speed and break when pitching a Slider

*Gets Ahead – Increased accuracy on a 0-0 count

Crafty

Pick Officer – While pitching, opposing baserunners suffer decreased running speed when attempting to steal a base

*Reverse Splits – While pitching, opposite-handed opposing batters suffer reduced Power and Contact

*Specialist – While pitching, same-handed opposing batters suffer reduced Power and Contact

*Stimulated – Increased chance of Mojo becoming Juiced for the final 2 and a half innings

Negative Pitcher Traits

Competitive

*K Neglecter – Reduced Velocity and Junk when pitching with a 2-strike count

Injury Prone – Increased chance of injury during a play and faster Fitness decay from being overplayed

Spirited

*Choker – Reduction to all skills when pressure is high. The effect is doubled when pressure is extreme

*Meltdown – Reduced Accuracy for the remainder of the inning after four consecutive batters reach base with no outs recorded

*Surrounded – Reduced Velocity, Junk, and Accuracy when pitching with at least two runners on base

Wild Thing – Increased error in pitch location when holding a power pitch for too long

Disciplined

*BB Prone – Reduced Accuracy when pitching with a 3-ball count

Scholarly

*Crossed Up – Increased chance of the catcher dropping or failing to cleanly catch the pitch

*Falls Behind – Reduced accuracy on a 0-0 count

Crafty

Easy Jumps – While pitching, opposing baserunners gain increased running speed when attempting to steal a base

And that's every trait included in Super Mega Baseball 4. Feel free to CRTL+F (or Command+F) if you're looking for a specific one to build your team with. You can use the customization menu to edit rosters and teams in SMB4. We hope this will help you when building your own team.

Super Mega Baseball 4 launched on June 2nd for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game comes with two editions. There's a standard edition, and the Ballpark Edition, which will add three new stadiums over the course of the summer. EA Play Members can also play a 10-hour trial of the game and get it for 10% off.

ClutchPoints released a review of Super Mega Baseball 4 Friday. For more guides and gaming info, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.