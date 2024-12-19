At long last, the first trailer for the DCU's Superman, starring David Corenswet, is here. It shows off James Gunn's new movie and gives glimpses of Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, and more.

The trailer opens with Superman (Corenswet) landing on a snowy planet. As he lies on the ground, he is shivering and looks to be on his last legs. He calls Krypto, his dog, to take him home.

While he lies on the ground, footage of Corenswet as Clark Kent in Metropolis is shown. He navigates the busy streets of the city before going to the Daily Planet, where Lois Lane (Brosnahan) works.

John Murphy's iteration of the iconic Superman theme plays over the trailer. Clark is then seen with his dad, Jonathan Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince), and saving civilians in the next few sequences.

The People vs. Superman

It won't be smooth sailing for Superman. The trailer shows off two sides of Superman. At one point, a young boy puts up a flag with his logo on it, praying that the hero comes to save the day. Later in the trailer, a rioting civilian throws a brick at his head.

Quick glimpses of Green Lantern (Nathan Fillon), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Lex Luthor (Hoult) are shown as well. While there will be smaller moments in Superman, he will be facing big stakes. A battle in Metropolis against a giant Godzilla-sized creature is seen, as well as an alien invasion of some kind in the sky.

The trailer concludes with Clark and Lois holding hands. They embrace before Superman will likely go into battle against whatever alien forces are in the sky.

What is the DCU's Superman?

The upcoming Superman movie is written and directed by James Gunn, best known for making Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy series. David Corenswet will star in the movie alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Isabela Merced, Edi Grathegi, and Skyler Gisondo.

It will be an origin story for the iconic hero. Clark Kent will deal with his Kryptonian past while adjusting to human life in Smallville, Kansas.

Superman will be the first movie in the DCU. Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing the development of the DCU, which replaces the former DCEU.

On the small screen, Creature Commandos, an animated series for Max, officially marked the start of the DCU. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ended the former DCEU regime.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.