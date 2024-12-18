Finally, James Gunn has unveiled the first look at David Corenswet as the DCU's Superman in a new teaser trailer.

While a full trailer will drop on Thursday, December 19, 2024, Gunn and DC unveiled a 30-second teaser for the upcoming movie. It opens with a glimpse of Metropolis' Daily Planet as the likes of Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), and other civilians look up at the sky.

Brief snippets of Superman are shown in blink-or-you'll-miss-it moments. The first shows him flying through a snowy terrain and shows off his red cape and the yellow S logo. A second glimpse comes as he flies into the clouds.

Surely, in the upcoming trailer, there will be a better look at Corenswet's suit. For now, DCU fans can watch the Superman teaser trailer for a first look at David Corenswet as the iconic superhero.

The promotion for the upcoming movie is finally underway. A poster of Corenswet as Superman recently dropped. And now, a trailer will hit the internet to get fans hyped for the DCU movie.

What is the DCU's Superman?

The upcoming Superman movie will start the DCU on the big screen. James Gunn, best known for directing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, wrote and directed it.

It is the second recent iteration of the iconic DC hero. Previously, Henry Cavill played the part in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which started with Man of Steel in 2013. Zack Snyder spearheaded the DCEU's development.

Now, Corenswet will assume the mantle of Superman. He stars in the new movie alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillon, and Nicholas Hoult. It serves as an origin story for Clark Kent/Superman as he lands in Smallville, Kansas.

Superman is officially the first DCU movie to hit the big screen. The DCEU ended with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023. The DCU started with Creature Commandos, an animated series for Max.

The DCU's first phase is titled Gods and Monsters. Several other projects are in development for the cinematic universe. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Clayface, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, and Swamp Thing are also coming.

Gunn and Peter Safran oversee the DCU. They were appointed as the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. Several TV series are also coming in addition to Creature Commandos, such as Lanterns, Waller, and Booster Gold. Additionally, Peacemaker Season 2, starring John Cena, is also coming.

Superman will be released on July 11, 2025.