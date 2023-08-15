James Gunn's Superman in Superman: Legacy will infuse a refreshing and light-hearted essence distinct from the brooding DC Extended Universe. The casting decision to have Anthony Carrigan and Rachel Brosnahan on board will support this new road for DCEU.

However, the intrigue doesn't stop there. A new rumor is circulating about a potential villain for Superman. And it points toward a major departure from the norm. The story suggests that James Gunn's Superman will venture into the fictional country of Bialya, a land ruled by one of several iterations of Queen Bee.

This choice of antagonist for James Gunn's Superman could be a game-changer for the franchise.

Queen Bee, known for her mind-control tech and cunning plots, presents a fresh challenge distinct from foes like Lex Luthor or Ra's al-Ghul. Her manipulation skills create a unique obstacle for Superman, demanding strategy over sheer strength. Unlike the usual physical threats like General Zod or Doomsday.

Plus, Queen Bee's knack for long-term scheming opens doors for new storylines. As a puppet master, she could orchestrate various scenarios, weaving an intricate web of mystery. Her impartiality toward heroes, seen in her clashes with the Justice League, adds complexity and hints at future encounters.

Different versions of Queen Bee in DC comics offer interesting story options. In Bialya, an alien invasion like “Body Snatchers” could happen. People turning into Queen Bee's drones is also possible.

All in all, James Gunn's Superman breaks away from the conventional superhero formula for DC Extended Universe. And if the rumors are true, Queen Bee might become a significant villain in shaping the new Superman movie. As fans await the film, the idea of a thrilling showdown between Superman and Queen Bee brings a new level of excitement to the DC Extended Universe.