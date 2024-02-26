Getting laid off has become an all-too-common horror story for many in the games industry over the past year, and Supermassive Games is the next to experience this layoff tragedy, as the company announces a reorganization that will result in the loss of jobs for their employees.
Supermassive Games announced through social media that they will be undergoing supermassive reorganization which will result in layoffs. The statement reads:
“After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganisation of Supermassive Games. As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues.”
Supermassive Games hasn't discussed yet when and how big the layoffs will end up being, and this may come within weeks or months, depending on the results of their consultation.
SuperMassive Games Now Facing Horror Reality
The studio is well-known for its horror games that involve realistic cinematics, voice acting, and motion capture, with gameplay involving making decisions that have far-reaching consequences. It is best known for Until Dawn, The Quarry, and the Dark Pictures Anthology, although it also produced non-horror titles such as Tumble, Bravo Team VR, and the Killzone HD remaster.
The BAFTA-award-winning UK-based studio, which is a subsidiary of Nordisk Games, currently has around 350 employees. Nordisk Games acquired a 30.7% majority stake in Supermassive Games in 2021, before fully acquiring the studio in 2022. As part of Nordisk's portfolio, Supermassive Games is a sister company of fellow studios Avalanche Studios (Just Cause), Flashbulb, Star Stable, Nitro Games, MercurySteam, and Kogama.
Truly a nightmare scenario for any employee, it is unfortunate that they have to face the threat of layoffs. The games industry has been experiencing massive layoffs across the board over the past year and a half, with a recent prominent example being the Riot Games layoffs that started out in the year 2024.