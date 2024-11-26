The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has revealed the findings of their investigation into allegations that Jackson State accessed the practice film of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff prior to their game on November 2nd. The conference released a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Friday, November 8th the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) was made aware of allegations regarding the potential unauthorized usage of practice film. After conducting a comprehensive review of the information received, which included an IT analysis provided by DVSportINC, both oral and written statements, written statements from both institutions, individual interviews, along with the consultation of legal counsel, the Conference Office does not have enough substantial evidence to prove any allegations of unethical conduct by Jackson State University.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has officially concluded its investigation but reserves the right to review any additional information received on this matter.”

The news of an investigation into the allegations was first broken by media personality Scottay of Offscript TV on November 4th confirmed via a report by ESPN's Kyle Bonagura that was released last Friday.

Per Bonagura's report, the allegation first surfaced on October 31, just before Jackson State's game against UAPB. A UAPB player reported that Jackson State's defensive players were watching UAPB's practice film. Coach Alonzo Hampton discovered that the footage was accessed via the account of a former player, with an IP address linked to Clinton, Mississippi, a city near Jackson.

The unnamed player confirmed to Bonagura that he had shared access to the game film with Jackson State. He mentioned that he had previously shared this information with his former teammates at UAPB and that there was a casual practice of sharing login information within the team. Jackson State ultimately went on to beat UAPB 41-3, their worst offensive performance since their early season defeat to SEC opponent Arkansas.

Following Bonagura's report, Jackson State released a statement to the Clarion Ledger about the incident, saying that the case was closed.

“We are aware of the allegations brought to the attention of the conference. After working with the conference office and having full transparency into our program, no violations were found and the matter was closed.”

However, a SWAC spokesperson was quoted in the ESPN report saying that an investigation was still ongoing after the conference office received new information into the matter. The statement by the the SWAC officially closes the investigation.

The Tigers concluded their season with a 48-10 victory over rival Alcorn State in the Soul Bowl. After clinching the SWAC East Division, Jackson State will play rival Southern University in the SWAC Championship on December 7th. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2