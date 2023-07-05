Switzerland and Morocco lock horns in a friendly game at the Stadion Schützenwiese! Catch the International Friendly odds series here, featuring our Switzerland-Morocco prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Since their qualification to the Women’s World Cup, the Swiss have not been successful in their friendly game matches. Switzerland forced its way to get a 3-3 draw against Zambia and will have a point to prove in this game.

Morocco finished as the runner-up to the Africa Cup of Nations last July 2022. They also got just one win in seven friendly fixtures since October 2022. The Moroccans were held to a 0-0 draw against Italy last timeout.

Here are the Switzerland-Morocco soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

International Friendly Odds: Switzerland-Morocco Odds

Switzerland: -320

Morocco: +650

Draw: +410

Over 2.5 Goals: -182

Under 2.5 Goals: +130

How to Watch Switzerland vs. Morocco

TV: Arryadia TNT, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

Stream: N/A

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Why Switzerland Can Beat Morocco

Switzerland’s previous outing was a thrilling 3-3 draw against Zambia in a friendly match. Ana-Maria Crnogercevic gave Switzerland an early lead in the eighth minute, but Barbra Banda’s goal and assist helped Zambia turn the game around, taking a 3-1 lead into halftime. However, Seraina Piubel and Coumba Sow found the net in the second half, resulting in a share of the spoils in this six-goal thriller.

Both teams will utilize Wednesday’s friendly as a final opportunity to prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Switzerland has been placed in Group A alongside the Philippines, Norway, and co-hosts New Zealand.

Currently enduring a six-game winless streak, Switzerland has been primarily drawing matches in this sequence. Five of their last seven games have witnessed goals from both teams. Moreover, Switzerland has not won any of its previous 12 friendly games.

While Switzerland will be participating in its second FIFA Women’s World Cup, its form leading up to the tournament has fallen short of expectations. La Nati has struggled, displaying a propensity for draws in recent months.

Throughout the ongoing season of the international friendly games for Women, Switzerland has played a total of six matches. The team has recorded zero victories, suffered two losses, and secured four draws. In total, Switzerland has scored six goals and conceded eight goals per game, resulting in a goal difference of -2. When playing at their home stadium, Switzerland typically scores an average of 1.20 goals per game. On average, Switzerland takes around 32.1 minutes to score a goal at their home stadium.

Undoubtedly, the hosts are widely expected to win convincingly, but they must still deliver on the pitch. Considering their recent struggles, even if Switzerland were to score five times, they are still not favored to succeed. In four matches at their home stadium, both teams have scored, accounting for 80% of their home matches.

Switzerland’s performance has been inconsistent, having lost two of their last four home games. Their defensive weaknesses at home could be a significant factor in this encounter, as they have conceded three or more goals in one of their previous three home matches, which will provide encouragement to supporters of the visiting team.

The keys to the offense will be handed to Ana Maria Crnogorčević, Fabienne Humm, Géraldine Reuteler, and Coumba Sow. La Nati is also expecting Alisha Lehmann, Meriame Terchoun, Aurélie Csillag, Lia Wälti, and Riola Xhemaili to produce goals.

Why Morocco Can Beat Switzerland

Morocco will be making their first appearance at the World Cup, showing remarkable progress in recent months. The Lionesses of Atlas enter this match with confidence, having demonstrated their strength in a goalless draw against Italy last week.

Similarly, Morocco had another uneventful goalless draw against Italy. In that match, the Atlas Lionesses had 36% ball possession, four shots, and two corner kicks. With 63% accurate passing, none of Kenza Chapelle, Ibtissam Jraidi, Sarah Kassi, and Ghizlane Chebbak could score a goal.

In their last six games, Morocco has witnessed either one or both teams failing to score. Against European opponents in friendly matches, Morocco has won three out of their last ten encounters. This will serve as an important fixture before the World Cup, wherein Morocco is placed in Group H alongside Germany, South Korea, and Colombia.

During the ongoing international friendly games, Morocco has played six matches. The team has secured one victory against Bosnia & Herzegovina in their away games, accumulating a draw and four losses in their travels as well. They have scored two goals while conceding 11, resulting in a goal difference of -9. It takes them around 40.9 minutes to score an away goal.

While many believe a miraculous outcome is necessary, the visiting team may just produce something remarkable. Although Morocco has scored blanks in six of the previous seven games, this match should provide encouragement as they strive to make an impact in this game.

Rosella Ayane, Fatima Tagnaout, and Imane Saoud are expected to produce goals for the team. Ghizlane Chebbak continues to take the captain band and will add to her 21 goals and 56 appearances.

Final Switzerland-Morocco Prediction & Pick

The Swiss will play its final home match in these friendly fixtures, but they are strongly favored to win against a struggling Morocco squad. Fewer goals are expected but the hosts will take care of the visitors.

Final Switzerland-Morocco Prediction & Pick: Switzerland (-320), Under 2.5 goals (+130)