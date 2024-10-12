In a humorous twist during Saturday’s college football coverage, the Oregon Duck aimed to steal the show—and maybe the heart of A-list actress Sydney Sweeney. As fans gathered for ESPN’s “College GameDay” ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the undefeated Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, one bold sign caught everyone’s eye, TMZ reports. The sign read, “Sydney Sweeney, call me back,” held up by the Ducks’ mascot, showcasing his playful charm and readiness to shoot his shot with Hollywood.

Expand Tweet

However, Sydney Sweeney swiftly quashed the Duck’s hopes. Posting a photo of the sign on her Instagram story, she quipped, “Sorry, changed my number haha.” This cheeky comeback not only showcased Sweeney’s sense of humor but also put a swift end to any romantic aspirations from the feathered mascot. While the Oregon Duck might not have hit a home run this time, his lighthearted attempt brought a smile to many and added to the day’s excitement.

The Oregon Duck’s Persistent Pursuit

This isn’t the first time the Oregon Duck has tried to woo a celebrity. Last year, during a “GameDay” broadcast at Washington, he attempted to reach out to pop star Dua Lipa with a similar sign. Unfortunately for the Duck, that attempt also fell flat as Lipa did not respond. Still, the Duck remains undeterred in his pursuit of fame and celebrity love. His antics remind fans that persistence can be just as entertaining as the game itself.

The Ducks' mascot embodies the spirit of college football, where fans come together to celebrate the sport in a fun and engaging way. His playful flirtation with Sweeney reflects a broader trend of blending sports with pop culture. With social media amplifying these interactions, fans have a front-row seat to the lighthearted exchanges that bring a unique charm to college football weekends.

As Oregon prepared to face Ohio State, the atmosphere surrounding the game electrified Autzen Stadium. Both teams entered the contest undefeated, marking a rare moment when two top-five teams clashed on this historic field. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel highlighted the significance of the matchup, stating, “You’ve got to execute, you’ve got to play hard and you’ve got to find a way to win.” Amidst this competitive spirit, the Duck’s playful approach added a layer of excitement that fans can appreciate, reminding everyone that college football is as much about fun as it is about rivalry.

Conclusion

While the Oregon Duck may not have captured Sydney Sweeney’s attention this time, his whimsical attempts serve as a reminder of the joy and entertainment that college football brings to fans. The playful interaction between sports and pop culture creates memorable moments that resonate beyond the game itself. As the Duck remains persistent in his quest for celebrity admiration, fans eagerly await his next attempt, hoping that one day, he might just succeed.