Sydney Sweeney wants to collaborate with Margot Robbie someday.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her latest film, Immaculate, Sweeney talked about her aspirations. She read a tweet that claimed she is “saving the movies like a girl Tom Cruise.”
“First of all, I love Margot. I think she's absolutely incredible and I hope I get to work with her one day,” Sweeney told the outlet. “And I wanna do all my stunts like Tom Cruise, I wanna do all of it, a thousand percent. I am such an adrenaline junkie, I would do all of that.”
So it sounds like Sweeney wants to do it all in her career. Before Cruise was hanging off of airplanes in the Mission: Impossible movies, he was a dramatic actor like Sweeney. Early in his career, he starred in the likes of Risky Business, The Color of Money, Rain Man, A Few Good Men, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia.
Since then, Cruise has become the biggest action hero in the world. Thanks to his leading role in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise has been propelled to a new level of stardom. His other action movie credits include Minority Report, Vanilla Sky, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy, and Top Gun: Maverick.
Sydney Sweeney and Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie is one of the biggest stars in the world, of course, Sweeney would like to collaborate. The three-time Oscar nominee burst onto the screen with her performance in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. In the film, she played Naomi Lapaglia, the second wife of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio).
This helped put Robbie on the map. She would subsequently star in Focus, The Big Short, The Legend of Tarzan, and I, Tonya. Robbie also starred in the DCEU for a time, playing Harley Quinn for the franchise.
She made her DCEU debut in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. Following the film, she reprised the role in Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad.
Some of Robbie's other notable credits include roles in Peter Rabbit, Mary Queen of Scots, Once Upon a Time in Hollwyood, Bombshell, and Babylon.
In 2023, Robbie starred in Barbie. She also produced the film, which grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office. It was also up for eight Oscars.
Sydney Sweeney is a rapidly growing star in Hollywood. She first gained notoriety thanks to her roles in Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid's Tale. Sweeney also starred in Sharp Objects.
Beginning in 2019, Sweeney starred in HBO's Euphoria. The teen drama series propelled the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Maude Apatow into superstardom. Subsequently, Sweeney would land a role in another major HBO series, Mike White's The White Lotus. She starred in the first season of the anthology series.
On the film side, Sweeney has had roles in Under the Silver Lake, Big Time Adolescence, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Her 2023 slate, which included Reality and Anyone But You, was huge for her career. Anyone But You, a new rom-com directed by Will Gluck and starring Glen Powell, made over $200 million at the box office.
This year, Sweeney has starred in Madame Web and Immaculate. The former film also included Dakota Johnson in the ensemble of the Spider-Man spin-off film. Immaculate is a new horror film by Michael Mohan. Sweeney stars as Cecilia, a nun who joins a convent in the Italian countryside.