Madame Web was a big flop for Sony — the film is already on digital platforms after a month and grossing less than $100 million — but Sydney Sweeney is still eager to collaborate with the studio.
Speaking to GQ, Sweeney called the Marvel movie a “building block.”
“To me that film was a building block, it's what allowed me to build a relationship with Sony,” Sweeney said. “Without doing Madame Web I wouldn't have a relationship with the decision-makers over there.
“Everything in my career I do not just for that story, but strategic business decisions. Because I did that, I was able to sell Anyone But You. I was able to get Barbarella,” she continued.
In Madame Web, Sweeney plays Julia Cornwall, a version of Spider-Woman. Dakota Johnson leads the film as Cassandra Webb, a woman with telepathic powers. She discovers a trio of talented young women with powers and tries to protect them from Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced also star in the film.
Sydney Sweeney's career
Sydney Sweeney first gained fame for her roles in Everything Sucks! and The Handmaid's Tale. She would then star in Sharp Objects before landing her role in HBO's Euphoria. Sweeney plays Cassie in the series alongside the likes of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.
Her big break on the film side was in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. From there, Sweeney would land roles in the likes of Reality, Americana, and Anyone But You.
Anyone But You was a sleeper hit for Sony. The Glen Powell and Sweeney-led rom-com made over $200 million at the box office during its theatrical run.