Upon breaking the internet with her latest thirst trap, Sydney Sweeney garnered a response from NFL star DeAndre Hopkins.

On August 17, Sweeney posted a set of photos of her on a boat. Her caption read, “I think they call this a thirst trap.”

The comments section is flooded with thousands of thirsty comments, including some from celebrities. Celeste O'Connor said, “I am looking at your personality!!!” Breckie Hill simply said, “Mother.”

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Hopkins weighed in. He said, “Trapped,” in a comment captured by @Colin_McT on X (formerly Twitter).

If Sweeney were conducting an experiment, she could rest easy knowing she did trap some with the photo.

Who is Sydney Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. After first gaining notoriety for her roles in Everything Sucks and The Handmaid's Tale, she had a small role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In 2019, Sweeney starred in the first season of Euphoria. The HBO series further launched the careers of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, and more. From there, Sweeney starred in the first season of Mike White's HBO anthology series, The White Lotus.

Recently, Sweeney has grown her star power with roles in Reality, Anyone but You, Madame Web, and Immaculate. She executive-produced Anyone but You, which she starred in with Glen Powell. The rom-com was an unexpected hit, grossing over $220 million at the box office. A sequel appears to be on the way.

Her next movie, Madame Web, was not the same kind of box office hit. Despite ties to Spider-Man, the Sony spin-off movie was a flop, only grossing $100 million. It features Dakota Johnson, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O'Connor in the cast as well.

After that, Sweeney produced and starred in Immaculate, a horror movie. She plays a nun who is invited to reside at an Italian convent. Upon arriving, she discovers there is more than what meets the eye there.

It was a surprise hit for Neon, the movie's distributor. Immaculate grossed over $28 million at the box office. For a studio that largely distributes indie films, it is a major win.

DeAndre Hopkins' NFL career

Aside from being caught by Sydney Sweeney's thirst trap, DeAndre Hopkins is known for his NFL career. He attended Clemson and played for them from 2010-12. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2013 with the twenty-seventh pick in the NFL Draft.

Upon entering the league, Hopkins became one of the biggest stars in the NFL. His second season in the league was his first 1,000-yard season.

Over the years, Hopkins has been named to five All-Pro teams (three First-team, two Second-teams) and five Pro Bowls. In 2017, Hopkins led the NFL with 13 touchdowns.

Overall, Hopkins has caught over 900 passes in his career for over 12,300 yards. He has caught 78 touchdowns in his career. Hopkins is heading into his second season with the Tennessee Titans.

So far, the Titans are 2-0 in the NFL preseason. They will play the New Orleans Saints on August 25 before starting their season on September 8 against the Chicago Bears.

The Titans are coming off a fourth-place finish in the AFC South in 2023. They finished with a 6-11 record. Will Levis is now ready to take the reins as the starting quarterback after starting nine games in 2023.