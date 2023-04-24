Following the news of Louis Leterrier returning to direct Fast & Furious 11 following his job on Fast X, the two writers for the untitled eleventh Fast & Furious movie have been announced.

It appears that Leterrier will be making a new family, as Deadline reports that Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel will write the upcoming Fast & Furious 11.

The former has been deep in the trenches for DC — writing the screenplay for Birds of Prey, the canceled Batgirl, and the upcoming Flash film — and is reportedly in James Gunn’s writers’ room to map out his DCU. The latter is also plenty experienced, having written 22 Jump Street, Mortal Kombat, and The Lost City, and is currently working on Detective Pikachu 2, Clue, and Supergirl.

Hodson and Uziel replace the team of Dan Mazeau and Justin Lin — who penned Fast X. To give Leterrier credit, he stepped in after Lin had dropped out of directing Fast X while cameras were rolling. He retained a story and screenwriting credit as well as a producing credit, but the longtime Fast & Furious director reportedly had a clash with Vin Diesel on the set. Leterrier stepped up, played ball, and we’ll soon be able to see the finished product when Fast X hits theaters on May 19.

Fast X is the penultimate chapter in the Fast & Furious saga and once again teams up the family against Cipher (Charlize Theron) and a new villain, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa). The film has the longtime original family members such as Dom (Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), and Han (Sung Kang), but also brings Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and F9 antagonist Jakob Toretto (John Cena) into the fold.

Fast X will be released on May 19.