Cal looks to become bowl-eligible as they face Syracuse. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Syracuse-Cal prediction and pick.

Syracuse-Cal Last Game – Matchup History

Syracuse comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year, while also 3-3 in conference play. They lost to Boston College in their last game, 37-31. Meanwhile, Cal is 5-4 on the year, but just 1-4 in conference play. They have won two straight, and last time out beat Wake Forest 46-36.

Overall Series: Syracuse and Cal have played just two times in their history. The first game was in 1967 when Syracuse won 20-14. Then, they faced in 1968, when Cal won 43-0.

Here are the Syracuse-Cal College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Cal Odds

Syracuse: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Cal: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is led by Kyle McCord. He has completed 275 passes out of 429 attempts. He has 3,153 yards this year with 23 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the year. He has been sacked 20 times this year but also has two rushing touchdowns. The running game has been led by LeQuint Allen. Allen has run 146 times this year for 652 yards and nine touchdowns. Allen also has 368 receiving yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Yasin Willis has 28 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Trebor Pena has led the way. He has 60 receptions for 639 yards and five touchdowns on the year. Jackson Meeks has also been solid, with 55 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns. Umari Hatcher has also been solid, with 15 receptions for 254 yards and three scores. Tight end Oronde Gadsden rounds out the top targets. He has 46 receptions for 598 yards and four scores.

Syracuse is 97th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 59th in opponent yards per game. They are 90th against the rush while sitting 34th against the pass. Fadil Diggs has been solid, sitting sixth on the team in tackles while having four sacks. Meanwhile, King Joseph Edwards has three sacks on the year. Devin Grant has been solid in the secondary. He has three passes defended with an interception. Jayden Bellamy has four passes defended with two interceptions and a touchdown. Finally, Clarence Lewis has seven pass breakups this year and an interception this year.

Why Cal Could Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Mendoza has led the Cal offense this year. He has completed 218 of 316 passes this year for 2,480 yards and 12 touchdowns. Further, he has been intercepted just four times. Still, pressure has been an issue. He has been sacked 31 times for a loss of 183 yards. Even with the loss of 183 yards. He still had a total of 71 yards rushing, after sack yardage, while scoring twice on the ground.

Jack Endries has been the top target this year in the receiving game. The tight end has 39 receptions for 460 yards and two scores on the year. Meanwhile, Nyziah Hunter has 29 receptions for 390 yards this year and has scored five times. Trond Grizzell has also been solid, with 21 receptions for 299 yards. Mikey Matthews rounds out the top targets, with 25 receptions for 239 yards and a touchdown. The running game has been led by Jaivian Thomas. He has run 83 times for 503 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Jaydn Ott has been the short yardage back. He has run 71 times for 169 yards and three scores.

Cal has been great on defense this year. They are 17th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 29th in opponent yards per game. They are tenth against the run while sitting 71st against the pass. Teddye Buchanan has been solid this year. He leads the team in tackles while having four sacks, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Nohl Williams has been amazing in the secondary. He has five pass breakups, seven interceptions, and a touchdown this year. Finally, Xavier Carlton has nine sacks on the year.

Final Syracuse-Cal Prediction & Pick

Syracuse is just 4-5 against the spread this year, but 3-2 when they are the underdog this year. Meanwhile, Cal is 7-3 against the spread this year. They have covered in four of their last five, and are 3-2 against the spread when they are favored in a game. One major turning point in this one could be sacks. Syracuse struggled with pressure last week, and McCord is sacked on 4.26 percent of his dropbacks this year. Meanwhile, Cal is tenth in the nation in sack rate this year. Turnovers will be another issue. Syracuse gives up the ball 1.5 times per game while sitting 80th in the nation in turnover margin. Cal is fifth in the nation in turnover margin, and 19th in the nation in takeaways per game. Take Cal in this one.

Final Syracuse-Cal Prediction & Pick: Cal -8.5 (-110)