The latest Madden 25 Player Ratings just arrived as we've made it to the Week 2 Roster Update. This update saw a ton of players receive ratings adjustments like T.J. Watt, Saquon Barkley, and more. However, several other players saw decreases to their OVR due to their Week 1 performance. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the biggest movers this week in the Madden 25 Ratings.

Madden 25 Player Ratings After Week 2 Roster Update

Overall, some of the most notable movers this week include:

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers) – 98 OVR (+1)

The #1 linebacker in the league continues to be the centerpiece of the Steelers' franchise right now. In the team's Week 1 victory over the Falcons, Watt earned a sack, a fumble recovery, and two tackles for a loss. He also managed to hit QB Kirk Cousins three different times throughout the game. Watt always finds a way to zoom past linemen and make his way to the quarterback.

Dexter Lawrence II (New York Giants) – 96 OVR (+1)

Despite the Giants' offensive struggles, they have one of the best defensive players in the league with Dexter Lawrence II. In Week 1, Lawrence earned a sack, a tackle for a loss, and a QB hit. I'm not sure how much longer GM Joe Schoen will have his job for, but he did the right thing by signing Lawrence to an extension in 2023.

Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles) – 93 OVR (+1)

Saquon most definitely enjoyed his debut as an Eagle, as he ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-29 win against Green Bay. His first carry was a bit slippery, but soon after we saw Barkley do what he does best. He patiently waits for an opening, and with the Eagles' strong O-line, he was able to dominate. Now, he just needs to stay healthy.

Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens) – 87 OVR (-2)

The third-year safety made a costly error in in the 27-20 loss against the Chiefs when he let Xavier Worthy get an easy TD. Patrick Mahomes did throw a pick, but enjoyed an otherwise productive day where he completed over 70% of his passes for over 290 yards. But Hamilton is still a great safety who'll likely shake off his rust in Week 2.

Joe Mixon (Houston Texans) – 92 OVR (+1)

Like Barkley, Mixon enjoyed a strong first day with his new team. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry as he ran 30 total times for 159 yards. Not only can the Texans rely on QB CJ Stroud, but now they have a dominant HB with both running and receiving capabilities. However, they'll need to manage his workload better, as 30 carries per week isn't ideal for the 28-year old.

Additionally, several other players received notable OVR increases this week:

Tristan Wirfs – 95 OVR (+1)

Mike Evans – 92 OVR (+1)

Aidan Hutchinson – 89 OVR (+1)

Greg Rousseau – 87 OVR (+1)

Alvin Kamara – 86 OVR (+1)

Brock Purdy – 86 OVR (+1)

Garrett Wilson – 86 OVR (+1)

George Pickens – 85 OVR (+2)

T.J. Edwards – 85 OVR (+1)

Brandon Aubrey – 85 OVR (+3)

David Montgomery – 84 OVR (+1)

Julian Love – 84 OVR (+1)

Aaron Rodgers – 84 OVR (+1)

Harrison Butker – 84 OVR (+1)

Rashee Rice – 82 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 82 OVR (+1)

Baker Mayfield – 80 OVR (+1)

However, some players also saw decreases to their OVRs after Week 1:

Tyron Smith – 93 OVR (-2)

Derrick Brown – 88 OVR (-2)

Justin Tucker – 87 OVR (-1)

Christian Wilkins – 86 OVR (-2)

Raheem Mostert – 85 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – 85 OVR (-1)

Julian Love – 84 OVR (+1)

Mike Williams – 84 OVR (-2)

Jadeveon Clowney – 83 OVR (-1)

Kyren Williams – 83 OVR (-1)

Gabe Davis – 83 OVR (-1)

Kirk Cousins – 83 OVR (-1)

Jared Goff – 81 OVR (-1)

Caleb Williams – 75 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes all the biggest movers in the Madden 25 Player Ratings after Week 1. However, expect to see these ratings change soon, as EA Sports releases a new roster update every week throughout the season.

