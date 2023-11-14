Next Goal Wins director Taika Waititi seemingly confirmed that he won't return for a fifth Thor film in the MCU.

Taika Waititi appears to have confirmed his Thor 5 status.

“I know that I won't be involved”

Speaking to Business Insider about his latest film, Next Goal Wins, Waititi was asked about a fifth Thor film. Specifically, he was asked about the rumors of a fifth Thor film being developed for the MCU.

“I wouldn't know if that's accurate,” Waititi revealed. “I know that I won't be involved.”

He added, “I'm going to concentrate on these other films that I've signed on for.”

While he won't be returning to the MCU anytime soon, there's no hard feelings. “But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris [Hemsworth],” Waititi said.

“I would never feel like they are cheating on me,” Waititi added with a laugh. “We're in an open relationship, and it's like if they want to see other people, I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day.”

As for his long-awaited Star Wars film, Waititi said, “”It's still marinating. I've been writing it.”

Before all of that, Waititi has another project lined up. An adaptation of Klara and the Sun is next up. The novel was originally written in 2021 by Nobel Prize winner Kazuo Ishiguro.

Taika Waititi took over the Thor series with Ragnarok in 2017. His two films, Ragnarok and Love and Thunder, are the highest-grossing entries in the series. The former made over $850 million worldwide and the latter made $760 million at the box office. Some of his other projects include What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit, which won him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar.

His latest film is Next Goal Wins. The comedy depicts the journey of the American Somoa football team who infamously lost a game 31-0.