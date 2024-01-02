The Knicks can still make some moves.

The New York Knicks made a blockbuster move on Saturday, acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. The deal sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick via Detroit to Toronto for Anunoby.

While many were quick to say the Knicks gave up too much, they acquired an elite defender who is a quality scorer. Anunoby is one of the league's best 3&D players and reportedly will take a discount to re-sign with New York.

The 26-year-old wing is averaging 15.1 points on an efficient 48.9 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three. Anunoby's defense and shooting fit perfectly in a lineup next to stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Anunoby had a great debut with New York, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 35 minutes. He shot 7-12 from the field and 3-6 from three. The 26-year-old got the start at small forward and was a team-high +19. His defense and shooting complement Brunson and Randle extremely well.

With the contracts, young talent, draft capital, and trade exceptions at their disposal, here is the Knicks' next trade they must make after acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors.

Knicks next trade

Hawks receive: Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, a 2024 first-round pick via Dallas (protected 1-10), a 2025 first-round pick via New York, and an unprotected 2027 first-round pick via New York

Knicks receive: Dejounte Murray

While the Knicks gave up young pieces for Anunoby, they were able to keep their plethora of draft capital. This allows them to use that draft capital in a trade to acquire another great player. Dejounte Murray is a player who New York has shown interest in.

In this trade, Atlanta takes on the expiring deal of Evan Fournier, a young, promising guard in Quentin Grimes, and significant draft capital. Grimes is a 23-year-old guard who has proven to be a quality 3&D wing. He had a breakout campaign last season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 38.6 percent from downtown. Grimes's numbers have dipped as his minutes have dropped, but he has still been efficient from deep.

He could be an intriguing young wing for Atlanta, and this deal arms them with significant draft capital.

For New York, this deal lands them another All-Star caliber player. It also doesn't relinquish all their draft compensation, as they still have two 2024 first-round picks they could move. Murray would be an ideal fit in Tom Thibodeau's system and backcourt partner to Brunson.

Murray is averaging 20.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 27-year-old guard is shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three. The star guard is under contract until the 2027-28 season, where he has a player option.

Murray's defense, shot-creation, and playmaking could help the Knicks tremendously. The departure of Barrett and Quickley puts a lot of pressure on Brunson, Randle, and Anunoby to create shots. Adding Murray would give the Knicks another great shot-creator. His elite defense, paired with Anunoby, would create havoc on the perimeter against the opposing team's top wings. Murray's playmaking would also be helpful as they could stagger his minutes with Brunson to always have a playmaking guard on the floor.

With a Murray trade, New York could have a starting lineup of Brunson, Murray, Anunoby, Randle, and Isaiah Hartenstein. They would also have depth of the bench with Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Miles McBride, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa.

While the Knicks made a great move to acquire Anunoby, they have the assets to do more. New York should push to acquire Murray, as he could elevate the team to title contenders.