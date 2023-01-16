Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Councillor Confidant Takuto Maruki guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for heavy spoilers, especially towards the end of the dialogue choices guide!

Takuto Maruki Confidant Guide

Takuto Maruki is the Councillor Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. He is a character unique to the rerelease and some of the protagonist’s interaction with him will affect the Ending. Maxing out his Confidant unlocks the fusion of Vohu Manah. The player will not receive an item from him near the end of the game, which means on New Game Plus, all of his Confidant abilities must be earned again.

Maxing his Confidant is required to progress to the Third Semester and the True Ending.

Maruki’s Confidant is automatically initiated on May 13th.

Takuto Maruki Availability

Maruki only appears inside Shujin Academy, on the first floor practice building near the nurse’s office. He is available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and is only available during the day since the school isn’t accessible at night.

The deadline for completing his confidant is November 18th. Again, he is vital to the game’s true ending and most of the content on the latter end, so make sure you prioritize advancing his Confidant.

Takuto Maruki Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – N/A

Rank 2 – Detox X When Joker is inflicted with an ailment, he may recover immediately.

Rank 3 – Flow Chance to receive the effects of Charge and Concentrate at the start of battle.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Mindfulness Chance to restore Joker’s SP when it is low.

Rank 6 – N/A

Rank 7 – Flow Boost Raises the chance of Flow succeeding.

Rank 8 – N/A

Rank 9 – Detox DX Raises the chance of Detox X succeeding.

Rank MAX – Wakefulness Raises the SP recovered from Mindfulness.



Takuto Maruki Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Councillor arcana.

Rank 1

“-kun, it must’ve been especially tough for you after having just transferred here.” Not really. 0 Yeah, it was. 0 To think I’d end up in a castle… 0

“All you can eat… would be nice, but there’s still plenty to be had. So, how about it?” We’re not little kids. 0 Tell me more of these snacks… 0

Ryuji: “So, which way are you leanin’?” No harm in a little chat. 0 I’m going to do it.



Rank 2

Yoshizawa: “Are you here for a session as well?” That’s right. 0 You too, huh? 0

“Welcome! Thank you for coming.” We made a deal. +2 I’m a little nervous. +2 Didn’t have much choice. 0

“Well, full disclosure… The school gave me a brief rundown of the circumstances surrounding your transfer here.” It’s in the past. 0 I’m doing okay now. 0 So much for my privacy. 0

“…Then again, maybe that’s a little weird for you to hear from a guy you just met, huh?” But it sounds right. +3 Yep. +2 Kinda creeping me out here. 0

“If I get far enough with it, I think it’ll be able to help a lot of people! So…?” So… what? 0 I’ll need more details. 0 Uh… 0

“And, uh… I’ve got a lot of snacks, too! You can have them! They’re yours!” Well, okay. +2 Better make it worth it. 0 Why me, though?



Rank 3

“But at the very least, I’m glad the ones who came to me have taken some steps toward recovery.” So they have, huh? +2 Thanks to you, probably. +2 You worry too much. 0

“You remember how I asked you to help me with my research?” Of course. +2 Yeah, for our deal. +2 I forgot. 0

“Now, this is my question to you… When do you truly feel pain in your heart, -kun?” When someone betrays me. 0 When I lie. 0 When I get punched. 0

“Do you have any thoughts on this kind of pain, -kun?” That one seems necessary. +2 It’s a seed for new loves. +2 We’d be better off without it. 0

“You helped me realize that purpose again. Thank you.” Did that help? +2 Don’t worry about it. +2

“I’m taking a breather. Just finished my last counseling session for the day. And I thought I’d thank you once again for your help earlier.” Good work over there. +2 So you’re actually working? 0 Getting to your research now?



Rank 4

“Well, -kun, I just found out how scary cats can be, despite their cuteness.” Where’s this coming from? 0 What are you talking about? 0

“I had no idea a cat’s claws were so sharp…” I know, right…? +3 It’s not the worst. 0 Talk about a reward. +2

“If only we could somehow directly reduce emotional pain in a healthy wayâ€”like putting antibiotics on a scratch.” Is that what you’re researching? +3 That’d be great. +2 Is that possible? 0

“I have such a torturous burning deep inside me!” …… 0 Are you okay? 0

“But we’ll even be able to perform more effective treatment for those people with wounded hearts.” That’s a grand plan. +2 You’re so kind. +2

“Say, would you like to try being my assistant? Of course, I’m on a shoestring budget, so I wouldn’t be able to pay you!” That sounds fun. +3 I’m not the “free labor” type. 0 Nope. 0

“I should’ve asked this sooner, but… is this leaving you with any mental fatigue? Is your schoolwork being affected?” I feel completely fine. +2 It’s part of our deal, so… +2 I’m struggling, to be honest.



Rank 5

“I thought I’d get a surprise for you, since you’ve been kind enough to indulge me all this time. Go ahead, enjoy!” This looks great! +3 How old do you think I am? 0 I could just take cash… +2

“Which container’s cookies were marked as tasting better? Any guesses?” The one-cookie container. 0 The ten-cookie container. 0 It was a tie. 0

“You can see this law in action just by observing how excited people get over limited-edition merchandise.” You know, you’re right. +3 I never considered that. 0 They’re getting played. +2

“How do you feel about that idea? That your unconscious desires may have changed the taste of the cookie?” My senses lied to me! +2 Hey, as long as it tastes good. +2 It’s a little scary. 0

“That cookie would have remained more delicious than usual. It would have been a subjective truth of your reality.” I guess so. +2 Not “truth” exactly… 0 I don’t know… 0

“It was supposed to be a chance for us to relax, but it ended up being another big academic discussion…” I really don’t mind. +2 It was thought-provoking. +2 Come on, man. 0



Rank 6 (only available after September 20th)

“You must have a real knack for coffee, -kun. This is fantastic.” Another cup? +2 We’ve got curry too. +2 You wanted to talk? 0

“So Iâ€™m sorry to bother you, but I’d appreciate if you’d help me talk through this again.” I can do that. +3 It’s a deal. +2 I’m not up for this… 0

“With the way things are now, I can only save people directly within my reach.” Isn’t that enough? 0 You need more than that? 0

“I don’t think that would be enough to finally beat trauma. And I guess that’s what I ultimately realized.” So give up. +2 So what CAN we do? 0 Itâ€™s a hard question… 0

“Then again, thatâ€™d be impossible. Maybe truly understanding all peopleâ€™s hearts is beyond human capability. Hm? -kun… Did I say something wrong?” All hearts share some things. 0 What if they’re connected? 0

“Yes, right, and… If I can combine this with the theory I’m verifying, I can tie it all back to cognitive psience, too…!” Calm down. 0 Where’s this coming from? 0 Cognitive psience? 0

“Sorry for… hah… rushing out… phew… so suddenly… hah… earlier…” Calm down. +2 What’s going on? +2 Heavy breathing? Pervert. 0



Rank 7

“Maybe it’s a little hard to believe, but I guess I’ve taken an academic interest in them.” You really are dedicated. +3 Are they even relevant? 0 Are you a fan? +2

“According to those calling cards they send out, their stated method is to ‘steal your desires’… How is such a feat even possible? Any ideas, -kun?” No idea. +3 As in, removing them? +3 How about you, Maruki? 0

“Put another way, if that desire is gone, your cognitive perception of the cookies skews back to normal. So. Does that remind you of anything?” The change of heart…? +3 …… 0

“Well, they’re thieves, so… if they could perceive a world like that, they could steal desires like any other treasure… Hey, -kun. You think I’m getting anywhere here?” Sounds pretty far-fetched. +3 It’s intriguing. +3 I have no clue. 0



Rank 8

“-kun, you’re in for a real treat today! I know it’s been a while since you’ve had one, too!” What do you mean? +3 I’m good on cookies, thanks. +2 Thanks, but I should get going. 0

“I’d like to take you to that buffet, as my way of thanking you. How does that sound?” Ooh, really? +3 Can you afford that? +2 Sorry, I prefer sushi. +2

“No holding backâ€”eat as much as you please!” Thanks for the food! +3 Self-control much? 0 This is quite the spread. +2

“Oh, he’s uhhh… how do I put it?” We’ve made a deal. +3 I’m his pupil. +2 It’s complicated… 0

“I had meant to mention this earlier, but… my paper is finally almost finished.” Congratulations. +3 Way to go. +3

Shibusawa: “Oh, donâ€™t worry so much. Don’t you wanna congratulate him too, -kun?” I sure do. +3 Let’s celebrate. +3 I don’t care who pays. 0

“You were going to ask about Rumi, right? Don’t worry, it’s fine.” She a girlfriend of yours? 0 Who’s Rumi? 0 Should I leave you two to talk? 0

“Well… maybe it’s because he knows I’m a little careless, though.” He’s a good friend. +2 Learn some independence. 0 You’ll get the tab next time.



Rank 9 (must be completed before November 17th)

“You remember how my former girlfriend came up the other day? Rumi?” Yeah. 0 Kind of. 0

“I think thisâ€™ll probably be the last time I come to you about the paper.” Kind of sad… +3 Is our deal over? +2 Well… take care of yourself. +2



Rank 10 (automatically triggers on November 18th if Rank 9 is already reached)

“Glad to hear it! I wanted to discuss something with you, since it’ll be our last chance to do so here.” Last chance? 0 Oh, that’s right… 0

“I’d always passed on it due to the price, but today is special! Not only thatâ€”I ordered the deluxe bowls for us!” Let’s dig in. 0 Ooh, fancy. 0 Thank you. 0

“…Too bad I can’t see anything now.” Same here. 0 The life of a four-eyes… 0

“My paper’s done.” Congratulations. 0 You did it! 0

“Please, allow me to express my gratitude to you once more as a most helpful student of Shujin… and as a phantom thief as well.” How do you know that? 0 What do you mean? 0

“That is what I hypothesize as being the ‘change of heart’ you induce in your targets.” You really know your stuff… 0 …… 0

“I was almost certain Mr. Kamoshida’s change of heart was provoked by the three of you.” Why’d you keep quiet? 0 What’s your game here? 0

“But I think that’s everything I’d kept from you… Does that change your opinion of me?” Well, we made a deal. 0 Will you rat us out? 0

“Though, it’ll likely be through different means than how the Phantom Thieves reform members of society.” We all define justice differently. 0 I’ll do my best too. 0

“We’ll meet again though, right?” I’m sure of it. 0 Definitely.



Other Story Events

January 9, after maxing Maruki’s Confidant

“For the sake of Yoshizawa-san, and the rest of your friends… I ask you to give me your answer.” I can’t accept this reality. ( True Ending ) I’ll accept this reality. (Bad Ending)

If Bad Ending was chosen above:

“Oh, what a relief… you’ll accept this world?” I need to think it over. ( True Ending ) I’m serious. (Bad Ending)



February 2, after maxing Maruki’s Confidant and failing to fulfill Akechi’s promise. The other choices in this event hold no bearing.