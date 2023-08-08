Unsurprisingly, A24 has greenlit a sequel to Talk to Me from directors Michael and Danny Philippou (RackaRacka).

Variety is reporting that the Talk to Me sequel is in the works. The Philippou brothers will return after making their feature-length directorial debut with the first film. Bill Hinzman co-wrote the first film's script with Danny Philippou, and it appears the duo will team again on the sequel.

Talk to Me has been a box office hit for A24. It has grossed $26 million worldwide in under two weeks in theaters — that's already good enough for the thirteenth highest-grossing film in the studio's history. The only recent sequel/prequel that has come from A24 has been Pearl (a prequel to Ti West's X), so RackaRacka is joining good company.

That's why a sequel isn't that surprising. In our interview with the film's directors, Danny had revealed that they had shot a prequel. It hasn't been released, but the duo may release it at some point. If the next Talk to Me feature film isn't a prequel, perhaps the already-shot project can be used to wet the appetites of fans awaiting the next one.

RackaRacka began as YouTubers doing recreations of famous WWE spots. They now have directed one of 2023's horror hits.

It follows a group of teenagers who can connect to spirits via an embalmed hand. When it goes too far, they have to try and stop the force from overtaking one of the teenagers. Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio star in the film.

Talk to Me is in theaters now.