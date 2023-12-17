The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will battle the Green Bay Packers with a playoff spot on the line this Sunday. Here are four predictions.

With a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 15 game scheduled against the Green Bay Packers, Lambeau Field should be rocking. Ahead of Sunday's game, we will be making our Buccaneers Week 15 predictions.

The Buccaneers are just 6-7 on the season but still in contention, making Sunday's matchup an important one for both franchises. Coach Todd Bowles' team is coming off of a 29-25 road win over the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, and now it is incumbent on QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans and the rest of the Bucs to continue their forward momentum.

Last week, wide receiver Chris Godwin led the Bucs with 53 yards receiving while Rachaad White had 102 yards on the ground to pace the south Floridians.

A Godwin injury update is not expected to come until game day. Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady spoke candidly about their time in Tampa Bay.

Here are four bold predictions for this weekend's game at Green Bay:

1. Baker Mayfield Will Throw for Less Than 200 Yards

Mayfield threw for just 144 yards last week against the Falcons and things don't seem as if they'll get much better this weekend.

The Packers are a middle-of-the-pack (no pun intended) defense against the pass this season, but Mayfield's Buccaneers are in the same boat.

The prediction here is that Mayfield will make a clutch throw or two for a touchdown, but will be held below 200 yards on the game. Expect Evans and Godwin to factor in strongly considering they both have been in games of this magnitude before and know how to play and respond accordingly.

Godwin is questionable with a knee injury, but he's taken time off practice this week to get as right as possible for Sunday. If Godwin plays, expect him to factor in dramatically, as described in these Week 15 predictions.

2. Rachaad White Will Have a Big Game

Bowles and company know the importance of running the ball, and White's skills have been overlooked all season.

Expect White to rack up 100 all-purpose yards in the running and receiving game as the Buccaneers surprise the Packers with key plays and a ball control offense.

White has 745 yards rushing on 201 carries this season for an average of just 3.7 yards rushing. Last week, he bumped that average up to 4.1 yards per carry while his backup Chase Edmonds had an average of five yards per carry.

The Buccaneers will lean more on their rushing attack this weekend with the goal of setting the Packers up for big plays through the air, while winning the time of possession and field position battles. It's the type of game this Bucs team is built to win and it could be the difference in Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.

3. The Bucs' Defense Will Make Big Plays

Jordan Love has had an above average season for the Packers and appears poised to become a star in the NFC North. But he hasn't played in a game of this magnitude yet.

Expect Bowles and the rest of the Bucs' coaches to make life difficult on Love in the passing game and to get in his face early and often through the blitz.

The Buccaneers' defense isn't the most skilled in the league but it does have veteran players with the capability of affecting the game in many ways. Expect big performances from star linebacker Lavonte David and cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. in the defensive backfield thanks to his strong tackling ability.

Vita Vea and YaYa have what it takes to get after Love in the passing game; expect a great performance from the Bucs's top two pass rushers.

4. The Bucs Will Win a Close Game

The Packers have done an admirable job of staying in contention this season, but the Buccaneers have veterans at key positions who know how to perform when the bright lights are on.

Expect Tampa Bay to win by a score of 24-20 on the road in what could amount to their most important victory of the season.