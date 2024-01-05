The Buccaneers need only to beat the Panthers in Week 18 to secure the NFC South. Can they do it?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have used their Week 18 meeting against the Carolina Panthers as a week to rest up for the playoffs. But when they failed to beat the New Orleans Saints last weekend, they left the NFC South division still up for grabs, where beating the Panthers on Sunday is now close to a must-win.

Thanks to four Buccaneers turnovers, the Saints were able to overcome Tampa Bay in a 23-13 whipping last week. The Buccaneers had been on a four-game winning streak. If the Buccaneers could have won their fifth in a row, they would have secured their third consecutive division title and a spot in the NFC playoff picture as the 4th seed with at least one home playoff game.

Now, the Buccaneers go on the road to face the Panthers, who have the worst record in the league. It will be the second meeting between the two teams this season, with the Buccaneers taking a 21-18 victory last time. But again, the Buccaneers don't have to win this game to make the postseason; it's just the easiest path to do so.

They can also get in and win the division with a tie against the Panthers plus a Saints loss or tie. Or, they get in as a Wild Card with a tie, Seattle Seahawks loss, plus a Green Bay Packer loss or tie.

Will the Buccaneers blow this opportunity, or will they come out division champs once again? Let's get into some Buccaneers Week 18 bold predictions.

Baker Mayfield will play against the Panthers… but Kyle Trask will have to take over

Baker Mayfield took a massive hit last weekend against the Saints that has left him to limited in practice this week, per Greg Auman at Fox Sports. With so much on the line in Week 18, he's vowed to play, according to the Tampa Bay Times. But backup Kyle Trask has been getting a lot of the first-team reps this week just in case Mayfield shouldn't be able to go.

Both will probably be making their way onto the field, but it could be yet another NFL game where backup quarterbacks are coming into play.

Buccaneers defense gets to Bryce Young multiple times

Bryce Young has been sacked 59 times this season, which surprisingly is only good for second-worst in the NFL behind Sam Howell for the Washington Commanders. The Buccaneers are ranked 11th in the NFL in sacks with 45. Going up against one of the worst offensive lines in the league, Tampa Bay should have no trouble reaching Young in Week 18.

Of course, that is if Young even gets to play. The No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft suffered a brutal sack in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars that took him out of the game. But whoever is behind center, the Buccaneers will get to.

Mike Evans scores twice against the Panthers

The only Pro Bowler starter on the Buccaneers this season is Mike Evans, who has over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. If the Buccaneers are wanting to walk out of Carolina as the NFC South champions, they might as well get the ball to their best playmaker and put the game away as fast as possible.

Buccaneers defeat Panthers, take NFC South crown

While last week was a complete dud game for the Buccaneers, going up against a Panthers team that likely wants to get this season over with and has a beaten-up starting quarterback to boot, says this game goes to Tampa Bay. But not having Mayfield, who has been a welcomed surprise for the team this year behind center, is a bit of a concern.

In two out of their last three games, the Panthers have scored just seven points, with the exception being the Packers game, throwing 30 points. The Buccaneers have a solid defense, however, that should be able to stop any sort of offensive attack the Panthers have up their sleeves.