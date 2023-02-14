A new limited-time Pokemon Tera Raid Battle is on and we are on the clock. Tandemaus is featured for a special Valentine’s Day special Pokemon Tera Raid Battle available only for 48 hours.

Tera Raid Battle Features Tandemaus

As reported early in January, Tandemaus, the Couple Pokemon, will be featured in the Valentine’s day special Pokemon Tera Raid Battle. Tandemaus will be having a Fairy Tera type and is available from 1 star to 5 stars with drops like Exp. Candy XS, Exp. Candy S, Tandemaus Fur, Apple, Kiwi, Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Rare Candy, Star Dust, Butter, Whipped Cream, Jam, Marmalade, Peanut Butter, Yogurt, Cream Cheese, Balm Mushroom, PP UP, and Bottle Cap.

Serebii Update: The latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has begun. Face off against Tandemaus for a variety of rewards. Runs until February 14th at 23:59 UTC We're currently compiling details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkTpic.twitter.com/FAuP8ZJteE — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 13, 2023

As reported by @Serebii.net, the event is a limited-time Pokemon Tera Raid Battle so make sure you conquer as soon as you can since it only runs until the end of February 14.

Why should you go for a Tandemaus?

As silly as it sounds, there are a lot of reasons why you shouldn’t pass up on this one. Tandemaus is actually a great Pokemon to have on your team as it is both a good support Pokemon as well as a good damage output Pokemon.

As a damage output Pokemon, its Signature Move of Population Bomb does a max of 10 hits with 20 base power with an accuracy rate of 90%. With Tandemaus holding Wide Lens, it gets a 9% accuracy increase and that leaves you with a 99% accuracy rate. What’s interesting is Tandemaus’ Technician Ability which boosts moves with under 60 base power by 50% so Population Bomb then does a 30 base power damage output multiplied by 10.

As a support Pokemon, Tandemaus may not be the most popular choice as a support Pokemon but it is actually one of the best support Pokemon in VGC in the current meta. It has the ability Friend Guard that blocks damage and only lets 3/4 of the incoming damage from opposing Pokemon’s attacks. It can also utilize the Technician ability which allows the Pokemon’s moves of 60 power or less to have a 1.5x power which includes Struggle. Tandemaus’ moves as a support Pokemon would be:

Follow Me which targets the foes’ moves toward the user during the turn, Taunt which doesn’t allow the target to use status moves for the next 3 turns

which targets the foes’ moves toward the user during the turn, Taunt which doesn’t allow the target to use status moves for the next 3 turns Beat Up which lets all healthy allies aid in damaging the opposing Pokemon

which lets all healthy allies aid in damaging the opposing Pokemon Encore that lets the target repeat its last move for its next 3 turns

that lets the target repeat its last move for its next 3 turns Protect which prevents moves from affecting the user during the current turn

For Tandemaus users with the Technician ability, it would be best to use Population Bomb that hits 10 times paired with the Held Item of Wide Lens to decrease the chances of missing hits. For Tandemaus users utilizing the Friend Guard ability, Super Fang would be a great pick since it does damage equal to 1/2 of the target’s current HP paired with the Focus Sash for sustainability since you would want to return the favor and deal as much damage as you can back to your opponents.

Tandemaus has proven itself to be a great Pokemon coming from the 9th generation of Pokemon. There are plenty of options that you can utilize its strengths in battle especially when paired with Annihilape where you set it up for Rage Fist.

Catch the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming. Best of luck, Trainers!