Taylor Fritz takes on Alexander Zverev. Our U.S. Open odds series has our Fritz Zverev prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Fritz Zverev.

This is quite a fascinating quarterfinal match at a U.S. Open men's tournament which is up for grabs. Alexander Zverev has an amazing chance to win his first major championship after so many near misses, including his French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev led two sets to one but could not close down his maiden major championship. It is still eluding him. Now, however, he has a massive opportunity, because Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are both gone. The 2024 tennis season marks the first year since 2002 in which no member of the Big Three — Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer — will have won at least one major title. Federer won Wimbledon in 2003. Djokovic won the U.S. Open in 2023. For two full decades, someone in that trio won at least one major. Entering the quarterfinals of this 2024 U.S. Open, only two men have won majors, and one of them — Jannik Sinner or Daniil Medvedev — will lose in the quarterfinals for the simple reason that Sinner and Medvedev play each other. The other six players left in the tournament have never won a major. Of those six, Alexander Zverev is the only one to have previously made a major final.

One can realistically say this is Zverev's tournament to win. He might never get a better chance than this.

No Djokovic in the semis or final. No Alcaraz. He won't have to beat Sinner and Medvedev, only one of them at most. Can Zverev step up and answer the call, or will he succumb to big-stage pressure, as he has done so many times?

On the other side of the net is a man who has never reached a major semifinal. Taylor Fritz came very, very close at Wimbledon but lost to Lorenzo Musetti. Now Fritz gets a second chance to reach the last four of a major tournament. He will have a home-nation crowd behind him in New York.

It's a match filled with lots of tasty storylines as it is … but there's one more dimension to this showdown: At Wimbledon, Zverev took a two-set lead, only for Fritz to rally and win in five. Fritz took advantage of a slightly diminished version of Zverev who was not 100-percent fit, but he nevertheless seized his opportunity and did not fold when he fell behind on the scoreboard. How will this rematch, several weeks later, unfold? It seems anything is possible.

Here are the Fritz-Zverev U.S. Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

U.S. Open Odds: Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev

Game Spread:

Fritz +2.5: -110

Zverev -2.5: -122

Moneyline:

Fritz +150

Zverev -178

To Win First Set:

Fritz +118

Zverev -144

Total Games In Match:

Over 40.5: -118

Under 40.5: -112

Total Games Won:

Fritz over 19.5: -122

Fritz under 19.5: -110

Zverev over 21.5: -108

Zverev under 21.5: -122

How to Watch U.S. Open

Time: approx. 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT — could be 30 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous match

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Stream: (Free Trial)

Why Taylor Fritz Will Win

Fritz came back from two sets down against Zverev at Wimbledon. He knows he can win. More precisely, he knows he can rally if he doesn't start well. Fritz will have a lot of confidence for this match, and he's playing in front of a partisan New York crowd. This is his time, and he won't be intimidated by his opponent.

Why Alexander Zverev Will Win

Zverev is physically stronger now than he was at Wimbledon. He looked slightly hampered in the last two sets of that match. He didn't choke. Fritz was the better player. Entering this match, Zverev looks like the slightly better player. He won't blow a two-set lead if he gets one, and he will be the favorite in a fifth set because of his fitness.

Final Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev Prediction & Pick

This match screams toss-up all the way. It probably goes at least four sets, but for which player? Betting the over on game totals is probably the better play, but if one player gets momentum early, this could be a straight-setter. Neither player is a pillar of dependability in the latter stages of majors, another reason to stay away from this match instead of betting on it. Pass.

Final Taylor Fritz-Alexander Zverev Prediction & Pick: Zverev over 21.5 games won