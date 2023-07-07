Taylor Swift agreed to a $100 million touring partnership with FTX before its collapse. However, Swift caught a break, because the company pulled out before the deal went through, per CNN.

If the deal had gone through, Taylor Swift might have been subject to legal trouble because of FTX’s high-profile implosion last fall. The cryptocurrencies, which she would have endorsed, would have made her face legal scrutiny for lending credibility for not so credible products — like Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon.

Adam Moskowitz, a lawyer representing customers suing FTX’s celebrity endorsers, discovered that Swift declined a sponsorship deal with FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. She had questions about the crypto exchange and if it dealt in unregistered securities. Although she declined this deal, she was okay with the touring partnership, but it was FTX that pulled out.

Bankman-Fried was accused of financial fraud, allegedly costing investors billions of dollars and improperly using customer funds from his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty last month to all 13 charges, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The Swift touring deal would have incorporated NFTs into her tour ticketing arrangement. But it failed because some employees encouraged the company’s founder and CEO, Bankman-Fried, to kill the sponsorship due to its high price tag. It seems the odds were in Swift's favor.

Other celebrities, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Steph Curry, and Naomi Osaka, signed deals with them. Brady and Bundchen also held stakes in the company that likely were entirely wiped out.