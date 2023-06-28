Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Quan, and Austin Butler headline a star-studded new class of Oscar voters.

The Academy has announced the 398 new invitees to vote on the prestigious Oscars which is a combination of actors, directors, and pretty much anyone who works on films.

In a statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and the President of the Academy Janet Yang said: “The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Tons of Oscar nominees and winners like the aforementioned Quan and Butler were invited. Everything Everywhere All at Once directors The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) also got an invite; ditto for Stephanie Hsu. Nicholas Hoult may not have gotten the part of Clark Kent in Superman: Legacy, but he did get an invite!

In the music branch, both The Weeknd and Taylor Swift got invites. The Weeknd can currently be seen in HBO's controversial series, The Idol. He also acted in the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems. Swift, on the other hand, directed a short film called All Too Well: The Short Film which starred Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien, Shawn Levy, and Swift herself. She has also starred in some feature films as an actress including the Cats film adaptation from a few years ago and Amsterdam — David O. Russell's latest ensemble piece that included John David Washington, Christian Bale, and Margot Robbie.