Amos Heller, the bassist for Taylor Swift's live band, reflected on the record-breaking Eras Tour ended.

He took to Instagram to post a lengthy message about the tour. Heller seems to be emotional about the tour concluding after 149 shows from March 17, 2023, to December 8, 2024.

His caption began by listing the things there will be “no more” of, such as baggage claims and jet lag. He recalled feeling like a “gladiator” when entering the stadium where Swift and her band were performing.

“I feel so much love and gratitude to be a part of this community, which I've been privileged to watch grow into so much more than a collective of people who like the same songs,” his post read. “The shooting stars I shared the stage with, a lifelong fellowship.”

He then directly addressed Swift, expressing his “love” for her. “You command so much respect and admiration from everyone who's fortunate enough to add their effort to yours,” he said. “Your blend of focus, heart, stamina[,] and joy calls forth the best of everyone around you. Thank you for trusting me with my part of your vision. It was the rise of a lifetime. I love you.”

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour

After 149 shows, the Eras Tour concluded on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. She first went on a North American leg of the tour.

Swift closed out the year by visiting Argentina and Brazil before taking a brief break. In February 2024, she took the tour to Japan, Australia, and Singapore.

This was followed by another break. Two months later, she started the European leg of the tour in Nanterre, France. She spent most of the summer of 2024 country-hopping.

The European leg of the tour ended in London, England, when she performed five shows at Wembley Stadium. She had already played three shows there, so the final five shows brought her tour's total to eight shows at the iconic venue.

The tour is a celebration of Swift's career, with songs from almost every album being played. She performs over 40 songs throughout each three-and-a-half-hour show. Additionally, she usually performs a few deep cuts during the acoustic mini-set.

Of course, Taylor Swift was joined by her longtime backing band, including bassist Amos Heller, for the Eras Tour. He has been a part of her backing band for years.