Working on the highest-grossing tour ever, the Eras Tour, has perks, as Taylor Swift rewards her crew with bonuses.

People reports that Swift rewarded her crew and gave out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on the tour. According to the report, those rewarded included “truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff, and assistants.”

Last year, Taylor Swift reportedly gave $55 million in bonuses after the initial North American leg of the tour. That came after her six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August 2023.

The news comes after the Eras Tour officially became the highest-grossing tour of all time. Swift's tour grossed over $2 billion during its 149-show run. Over 10 million fans attended the shows.

Is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour over?

The Eras Tour officially ended on Sunday, December 8, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The tour consisted of 149 shows in its itinerary, taking Swift around the world.

Swift started the tour on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. The first leg of the tour took her around North America, visiting almost every major stadium. Shen then closed out the year by taking it to Argentina and Brazil.

To start 2024, Swift performed shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore. After closing out her six-night stay in Singapore, Swift started the European leg of the tour.

The European leg of the Eras Tour commenced on May 9 in Nanterre, France. She then country-hopped her way around Europe, culminating in a five-night residency at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Swift played a total of eight shows at the iconic venue during the tour.

On October 18, Swift started the second and final North American leg of the Eras Tour. It started with nine shows in the United States across Florida, Louisiana, and Indiana.

She then went to Canada for the final nine shows. First, she performed six shows in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She then went to Vancouver for the final three shows from December 6-8.

What is each show about?

The Eras Tour was the biggest concert tour of Swift's career. Each show was a celebration of her entire career as she played songs from her discography. Every night's setlist consisted of songs from almost all of her albums as she took fans on a journey throughout her career.

Additionally, Swift would play a couple of deep cuts each night in the acoustic mini-set. She would usually perform mashups of a couple of her songs during this segment of the show.

Now, the Eras Tour is over, and Swift will soon start the next chapter of her career. Fans will have to wait and see what she does next.