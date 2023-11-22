Taylor Swift Chooses to spend Thanksgiving in Brazil after change in Eras Tour schedule and the tragic loss of fan.

Following the tragic death of a fan at her Eras Tour concert in Brazil and the subsequent changes to her tour schedule, Taylor Swift has opted to stay in Brazil for Thanksgiving. Rather than flying home for a brief visit.

According to Page Six, Swift's private jet landed in São Paulo on Tuesday afternoon. Just after departing from Rio de Janeiro earlier that morning. The decision to remain in Brazil for the week comes after the singer postponed her concert in Rio de Janeiro from Saturday to Monday. All due to extreme weather conditions and the tragic loss of her fan.

The tragic incident occurred when 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides went into cardiac arrest due to extreme heat before the concert. Swift, visibly shaken, addressed the loss on her Instagram Story, expressing her deep grief.

Initially, the pop star expected to travel home for Thanksgiving and attend her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game. However, the devastating incident led to a change in plans.

Swift also seemingly made the decision to stay in Brazil for the entire week. This, considering her upcoming shows in São Paulo starting on Friday.

An insider revealed that Swift had been grappling with the decision, stating, “The Brazil concerts… She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot. She is going to decide today.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to go ahead with her Eras tour this weekend. At the same time, leaning on the support of her family and boyfriend Travis Kelce during this difficult time.