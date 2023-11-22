Taylor Swift is leaning on Travis Kelce amid the tragic death of her fan prior to her Brazil concert last weekend.

Taylor Swift is leaning on her man. The pop star is grieving a fan who died prior to the start of her Brazil concert last weekend.

“Last night, Ana Clara [Benevides Machado]felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos [on-site medic] for first aid protocol,” a post on Time 4 Funs’s X (formerly Twitter) page read translated from Portuguese on Saturday (Nov. 18). “Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died.”

A source told Us Weekly that Swift's team had contacted the Benevides Machado family.

“She is so grateful she’s had Travis,” the source told Us Weekly how Kelce has been there for her.“He’s been a huge support system for her right now. Her family has been there, but it’s different to have a boyfriend to lean on.”

“She was completely beside herself, and it’s been so hard for her to talk about,” the source added.

Taylor Swift Speaks Out After Fan's Death In Brazil

Swift took to Instagram to inform fans and to give her condolences to her fan's family after learning of the death of Benevides Machado.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift began her handwritten note on her Instagram Story Friday.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift told her fans that she rather speak to them via social media as she is still processing the loss of Benevides Machado.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends.”

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift concluded her solemn message.

Ana Clara Benevides Machado's Father Speaks Out His Daughter's Death

Weiny Machado, spoke to local newspaper Folha de São Paulo about his daughter's death and wants the local police force to investigate the 23-year-old's death to prevent it from happening again.

“I lost my only daughter, a happy and intelligent girl,” he told the local media. “She was about to graduate in Psychology next April, saving money. I have no words to express my pain. She left home to fulfill a dream and came back dead.”

He explained: “I want it to be found out whether they were in fact prohibited from bringing water, whether there was negligence in providing assistance. I know that the singer was handing out water to her fans, and that is absurd for an event of this size. Nothing will bring my daughter back, but I hope that, if negligence is confirmed, someone will be punished, so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

Due to Brazil's extreme heat, the singer postponed her Sunday show to Monday night (Nov. 20).

“I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared in a handwritten posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first.”