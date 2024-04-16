Courtney Love has called out Taylor Swift for being “not important.” She even went as far as comparing Swift to Madonna.
Speaking to The Standard, Love didn't hold back in a tangent about Swift, who is arguably the biggest star in the world. She called her a “safe space for girls” and compared her to Madonna, whom Love also dislikes (“I don't like her and she doesn't like me,” Love told the outlet).
“Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she's probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist,” Love said.
Her criticisms also extended to another young artist, Lana Del Rey. “I haven't liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off,” she said. “Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads' I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”
Who is Courtney Love?
Courtney Love rose to prominence in the nineties as the lead singer of Hole. The group remained together from 1989 until 2002 before briefly reforming from 2009-12. They released four studio albums and garnered several awards including four Grammy nominations.
She was also notable for her marriage to Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain. The two were married from 1992-94 (until Cobain's death). As a solo act, Love has released just one album, America's Sweetheart, in 2004.
However, Love has pivoted to an acting career. Her filmography includes Man on the Mon, Trapped, and more recently, Dave Franco's The Long Home. She has also appeared as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race and will appear in David Mamet's film, Assassination.
What is Taylor Swift up to?
Regardless of what Courtney Love says, Taylor Swift will likely shake off her criticisms.
Currently, Swift is on a hiatus from her blockbuster “Eras” tour. The greatest hits jukebox tour commenced in March 2023 and traveled across North America, Mexico, Brazil, and more. In 2024, Swift resumed the tour with dates in Japan, Australia, and Singapore.
After her March 9 “Eras” tour date, Swift began a brief hiatus. The “Eras” tour will pick up again with four shows in Nanterre, France, beginning on May 9. She will take the tour across Europe over the summer before making a brief return to North America and Canada later in 2024.
Additionally, the “Eras” tour spawned a concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The concert film was a huge hit, making over $260 million at the box office and becoming one of the highest-grossing concert films ever.
On top of her touring success, Swift has been back in the studio. The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19 and is her first album of original work since Midnights. The Tortured Poets Department marks Swift's eleventh studio album of original work.
She has also re-recorded four of her albums for her (Taylor's Version) collection. Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989 have all gotten the treatment so far. Reputation and her self-titled debut album are the only albums from Big Machine Records yet to be re-recorded.