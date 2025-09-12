The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for their 1,000th regular-season game this Sunday, a milestone that highlights just how long Jerry Jones has been at the helm. Jones purchased the team back in 1989 and has now owned it longer than Clint Murchison and Bum Bright combined, shaping the Cowboys into a modern sports empire built on glitz, spectacle, and relentless branding.

That’s why when Jones sat down for a new interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, his answer to a simple but monumental question made headlines. Asked who he believed was the greatest player in Cowboys history, Jones didn’t hesitate, per TheSpun. He named Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach.

The #Cowboys will play their 1,000th game on Sunday. When asked on @1053thefan who he thinks is the greatest player in franchise history, Jerry Jones' pick is Roger Staubach. — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jerry crowns Captain America

Jones’ choice speaks volumes. Staubach, who played his entire career in Dallas from 1969 to 1979, built a résumé that made him one of the NFL’s most respected leaders. He led the Cowboys to four Super Bowl appearances, winning two, and earned the MVP in Super Bowl VI. Across his 11-year career, Staubach went 85-29 as a starter, made six Pro Bowls, and consistently ranked among the league’s most efficient quarterbacks.

What makes Jones’ pick even more striking is that Staubach’s career ended a full decade before Jones bought the team. The Cowboys owner has overseen legends like Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Larry Allen, yet he still pointed to Staubach as the franchise’s gold standard.

Staubach’s reputation as “Captain America” wasn’t just a nickname, it was a reflection of his leadership style and calm under pressure. His comebacks and ability to command the huddle turned Dallas into America’s Team long before Jones took control. While Aikman might have won three championships in the 1990s, Staubach’s role in shaping the Cowboys’ identity remains unmatched.

So as the Cowboys hit the 1,000-game mark against the New York Giants, Jerry Jones’ nod to Staubach connects the team’s present to its storied past. In his eyes, no star has ever shined brighter than the one worn by Roger Staubach.