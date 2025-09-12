Seeing the reaction WWE fans gave AJ Lee upon her return has another former Superstar, Paige (aka Saraya), itching for a comeback to the ring.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Paige discussed Lee's WWE return. “You know, I'm always gonna have that feeling [of wanting to return] because WWE is doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, Man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being around people like Nattie [Natalya] — I miss my sisters,” she candidly said. “And then when I watched AJ, I've watched that over and over again because she's my fairy godmother, dude. I love her so much.”

Longtime fans may remember Paige making her main roster debut against Lee in a match for the now-retired WWE Divas Championship. Lee then took Paige under her wing, causing the former AEW wrestler to hold her in high regard.

“We traveled together and we had the frenemies thing, and my social media has not stopped,” she continued. “It [has] blown up; I cannot go on there without hundreds and hundreds and thousands of people doing videos being like, ‘Please bring Saraya back. Please bring Paige back.'”

This excites Paige as she needs reminders that fans actually like her. She described the fans' appreciation of her as the “best feeling in the world.”

“I keep forgetting — I feel like people don't like me anymore, and it sounds pretty insecure, and I'm not trying to get sympathy, but it made me really emotional for the past couple of days,” she confessed.

Will WWE bring back Paige after AJ Lee's return?

Ultimately, if WWE will have her back, Paige sounds open to returning. She seems down to be Lee's tag team partner or rival; whatever direction they choose is good with her.

However, she is okay waiting. “She [Lee] needs her moment,” Paige conceded. “People are excited for her to [be] back. Maybe one day. We'll see.”

Paige, or Saraya, has been absent from WWE since 2022. She left the company in June 2022 after her contract expired. She would then join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) later in the year at Grand Slam. Saraya left the company in March 2025.

Her injury history played into her role changing in WWE. She had neck injuries that caused an in-ring retirement in December 2017. She would then have an on-screen authoritative role as the general manager of Friday Night SmackDown.