Justin Herbert knows exactly who he wants to see at the Super Bowl this season.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback appeared on former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez’s Rearview show, where he was asked about Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Post Malone, who would most likely be the Super Bowl halftime performer.

Herbert chose Post Malone.

JUST IN: Herbert gives his prediction on this year's Super Bowl halftime performer 👀 #Superbowl #NFL #Chargers #JustinHerbert pic.twitter.com/FF8Trnm2xc — NFL on FOX Presents: Rearview (@FOXNFLRearview) September 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Neither Grande nor Swift has performed at the Super Bowl. Posty has never performed at the halftime show, but for Super Bowl LVIII, he sang “America the Beautiful” for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle. The Chiefs ended up defeating the 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

While Herbert didn't choose Swift, who recently announced her engagement to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell teased at the possibility that the “Cruel Summer” singer could be this season's pick.

“We would always love to have Taylor play,” Goodell said at the time. “She is a special, special talent. And obviously she would be welcome at any time.”

Goodell put Swifties in a frenzy when reporters asked if the NFL was in negotiations for Swift to perform.

Article Continues Below

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” before adding, “It’s a maybe.”

Goodell's comments follows a source telling Daily Mail that the singer and her team are in “negotiations” about performing at the Super Bowl.

“Negotiations are happening with Taylor to potentially do the next Super Bowl,” an insider tells the Daily Mail. “The NFL would like to make the announcement sometime right before Thanksgiving.”

She “would love to do the show a few years from now so Travis can experience it and not be in the locker room if the Chiefs just so happened to be in the game,” the insider continued. “At the end of the day, though she wants to do it eventually, she doesn't have to do it at all – her career is just fine as it is.”

Super Bowl LX is set for Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.