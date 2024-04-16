Soon, if you're in Los Angeles, you can go to the library and walk through a Taylor Swift Tortured Poets Department.
PEOPLE reports that the singer has collaborated with Spotify on a library installation to celebrate her newest album at The Grove.
The exhibition will allow fans to check out an open-air poetry library “highly curated to represent the direction of the new record.” The library's ad indicated that it will be open on April 16, 17, and 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It's on a first-come, first-served basis, and “access is not guaranteed.” That's a frenzy waiting to happen…
The installation will include shelves with many books and visual surprises. All of the items on display are specific to Swift's new release and will be updated daily with fresh material.
The Cruel Summer singer is doing as much PR as possible for the album, which will be released on Friday, April 19.
First, she mentioned the new album was coming after winning her 13th Grammy. Regarding the announcement, she had it pretty well planned out, according to Today.
“I thought, ‘OK, if I'm lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I will do it. I'm just going to announce my new album,” she said.
After winning, she also posted about it on social media. And the day after, she released the tracklist for the album.
If she hadn't won, she had a backup plan for an announcement in Tokyo, where she was taking her Eras tour.
“I was going to do it tonight in Tokyo,” the singer said on Feb 7 in Japan. ‘But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it onstage.”
Beyond that, she's been making the rounds socially. She attended Coachella this past weekend with Travis Kelce. There, they could be seen dancing backstage and in the audience. Plus, the two were caught kissing.
Also, she released a quick video about “Happy Release Week” and mentioned that you should “keep checking back for more updates from the department.”
If you plan to check out her library at the Grove, you'll probably want to get there early. It's not the biggest place in Los Angeles, but it's in the heart of major attractions and areas that draw many people.
There's no word on whether Taylor Swift will be there in person. All we know is that she was recently in Indio for the music fest, which is right down the road on the 10. So, there's a good chance she's still around the L.A. area. If she does appear, this might make for the most popular library we've seen.
And you never know. She might be checking out a Tortured Poets book or two.